As NY death toll reaches 7,000, Cuomo calls COVID-19 outbreak 'silent explosion'

The state's hospitalization rate continues to fall. There were 200 new hospitalizations on Wednesday, the lowest number of admissions in three weeks. Intensive care unit admissions and intubations declined, too.

That's significant progress over the last two weeks when hospitalizations spiked and a few hundred people were being admitted to ICUs on a daily basis. During his presentation, Cuomo showed projection models, including one by Columbia University that estimated New York City would need 136,000 hospital beds for the outbreak.

Another projection model done for the state by McKinsey estimated that in the worst-case scenario, New York state would need 110,000 hospital beds. It also presented a moderate scenario in which the state would need 55,000 hospital beds to care for COVID-19 patients.

The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, which is funded by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, projected that New York would need 73,000 hospital beds.

As of Thursday, there are 18,279 patients hospitalized due to COVID-19. New York is on pace to fall below the projections and it's flattening the curve, which will help the strained New York City-area hospital system.