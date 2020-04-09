As NY death toll reaches 7,000, Cuomo calls COVID-19 outbreak 'silent explosion'

Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Thursday cautioned New Yorkers to not underestimate the coronavirus after nearly 800 New Yorkers died in a 24-hour period — the deadliest day of the outbreak.
New York's death toll rose to 7,067, which remains the highest among U.S. states. The rising number of deaths come as hospitalizations continue to decline and efforts to "flatten the curve" — extending the number of hospitalizations over a longer period of time instead of having one sudden peak — appear to be working.
The number of fatalities exceeds the 9/11 death toll in New York. Cuomo described the pandemic as a "silent explosion that ripples through society."
"That is so shocking and painful and breathtaking," he said after revealing the updated death toll. "I don't even have the words for it."
Most of the COVID-19 deaths — 97.4%, according to the state's data — are in 10 downstate New York counties. However, the fatalities in upstate New York continue to rise. Cayuga County reported its first COVID-19 death on Wednesday. In Onondaga County, seven people have died after contracting the virus.
Cuomo used the death toll to remind New Yorkers that they shouldn't get complacent. Bans on mass gathering and the closure of non-essential businesses remain in place. Social distancing is still encouraged.
The state's hospitalization rate continues to fall. There were 200 new hospitalizations on Wednesday, the lowest number of admissions in three weeks. Intensive care unit admissions and intubations declined, too.
That's significant progress over the last two weeks when hospitalizations spiked and a few hundred people were being admitted to ICUs on a daily basis. During his presentation, Cuomo showed projection models, including one by Columbia University that estimated New York City would need 136,000 hospital beds for the outbreak.
Another projection model done for the state by McKinsey estimated that in the worst-case scenario, New York state would need 110,000 hospital beds. It also presented a moderate scenario in which the state would need 55,000 hospital beds to care for COVID-19 patients.
The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, which is funded by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, projected that New York would need 73,000 hospital beds.
As of Thursday, there are 18,279 patients hospitalized due to COVID-19. New York is on pace to fall below the projections and it's flattening the curve, which will help the strained New York City-area hospital system.
"So far, our efforts are working," Cuomo said. "They are working better than anyone projected they would. That's because people are complying."
In other news:
• Cuomo announced the formation of NY Loves, a collection of charities, foundations and nonprofit organizations across the state.
NY Loves will help coordinate efforts to provide assistance in response to the pandemic.
• There is a focus on potential hot spots in Rockland, Nassau and Suffolk counties. More confirmed cases of COVID-19 are being reported in those counties. More equipment is being sent to those counties.
