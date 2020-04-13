As NY surpasses 10,000 coronavirus deaths, Cuomo ponders reboot

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

While Gov. Andrew Cuomo is having conversations about reopening New York's economy and other institutions, the coronavirus pandemic continues to ravage the state.

With another 671 deaths Sunday, there are 10,056 New Yorkers who have been killed by the virus. That's more than any other state and nearly half of all COVID-19 deaths in the U.S.

Cuomo acknowledged the added blow of these deaths occurring on Easter Sunday.

"To have this happen over this weekend is really, really, especially tragic," he said.

Even though the death toll continues to rise, there are trends showing that New York has flattened its curve. The net change in total hospitalizations remains low, but there were 1,958 new COVID-19-related hospitalizations on Sunday.

The total number of people hospitalized remains well above 18,000. However, it has been in that range for about a week.

Cuomo has discussed the reopening of the economy over the last week, but went into greater detail about those plans on Monday. He prefers a regional approach that covers the economic needs, schools and transportation. He also wants economic and public health experts to weigh in on how the state should commence the process.