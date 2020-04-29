As overdose deaths spike, Katko eyes emergency aid for groups treating drug addiction

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

With more drug overdose deaths reported during the COVID-19 pandemic, U.S. Rep. John Katko is seeking emergency funding to help central New York organizations that assist individuals with substance use disorders.

Katko, R-Camillus, partnered with U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster, a New Hampshire Democrat, to introduce a bill that would create a grant program for counties and local organizations. The aid would help groups and local governments hire more staff and use technology, such as video conferencing, to communicate with individuals who require assistance.

In a statement, Katko said the COVID-19 pandemic has added challenges to addressing the opioid crisis in central New York and across the country. There are reports of increased drug abuse and a spike in overdose deaths.

Cayuga County officials said last week that there were four drug-related deaths in an eight-day span.

"With a recent spike in overdose deaths in central New York, it is clear we need to act swiftly to provide assistance to those struggling with addiction during this pandemic," Katko said.