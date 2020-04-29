As overdose deaths spike, Katko eyes emergency aid for groups treating drug addiction

With more drug overdose deaths reported during the COVID-19 pandemic, U.S. Rep. John Katko is seeking emergency funding to help central New York organizations that assist individuals with substance use disorders.
Katko, R-Camillus, partnered with U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster, a New Hampshire Democrat, to introduce a bill that would create a grant program for counties and local organizations. The aid would help groups and local governments hire more staff and use technology, such as video conferencing, to communicate with individuals who require assistance.
In a statement, Katko said the COVID-19 pandemic has added challenges to addressing the opioid crisis in central New York and across the country. There are reports of increased drug abuse and a spike in overdose deaths.
Cayuga County officials said last week that there were four drug-related deaths in an eight-day span.
"With a recent spike in overdose deaths in central New York, it is clear we need to act swiftly to provide assistance to those struggling with addiction during this pandemic," Katko said.
The bill, according to a news release from Katko's office, would allow local organizations to continue services and treatment during the pandemic. Katko added that it would support efforts to conduct outreach and assist people struggling with drug addiction.
Monika Taylor, director of chemical dependency for Crouse Health, believes the legislation could be lifesaving for central New Yorkers with substance use disorders.
"This is an issue that is growing worse by the day and we are grateful to Representatives Katko and Kuster for their work and advocacy on this issue," Taylor said.
It's unclear when the bill might be considered in the House of Representatives. The session was supposed to resume next week, but it has been canceled. Members of Congress have been working from home during the pandemic, but there hasn't been remote voting.
