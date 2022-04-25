As Riley faces lawsuit over petitions, CNY groups blast Onondaga County Democrats

In court, Josh Riley is defending himself against fraud allegations that could get him kicked off the ballot in the 22nd Congressional District race.

Outside the courtroom, the Onondaga County Democratic Committee is facing criticism for what some party leaders and progressive groups believe is their involvement in the challenge.

Five Democratic county chairs in the 22nd district — John Hurley (Ontario County), Michael Lausell (Schuyler County), Liz Moran (Madison County), Tim Perfetti (Cortland County) and David Wood (Seneca County) — signed a letter accusing the Onondaga County Democratic Committee of efforts to "tilt the scales" in the primary process.

"The voters of CD22 deserve the opportunity to evaluate the candidates and vote for the one who best reflects their values," the chairs wrote. "Infusing this democratic process with libel and smears does not reflect well on your committee and may tarnish your preferred candidate."

Onondaga County Democrats have endorsed Francis Conole in the 22nd district. Conole, D-Syracuse, was viewed as the front-runner, but Riley's fundraising prowess has made him a legitimate contender in the primary.

Another concern for the five Democratic chairs is who filed the lawsuit against Riley. Diane Dwire, a member of the Onondaga County Democrats' executive committee, initially filed objections against Riley's petitions. She followed that up by filing the lawsuit alleging fraud was committed by members of Riley's campaign staff. Specifically, she claims that the staffers who signed petitions did not actually witness at least some of the signatures they collected.

The chairs called it "deeply disturbing" that a member of the party's executive committee would file the challenge.

Pamela Hunter, chairwoman of the Onondaga County Democratic Committee, told The Citizen that while the lawsuit was filed by a member of the committee, "it was not filed by the county committee itself."

"New York state election law is simple and clear: A designating petition to place someone on the ballot must be signed by the person who witnessed the voter signing the petition," she said. "The witness statement is the equivalent of a sworn affidavit. If the person who is signing the petition as a witness did not actually see the voter sign the petition, that person is committing a fraud and is violating the law."

Hunter added, "We must all work to foster confidence in our electoral process and fraud has no place in our electoral system. When a voter opens their door to sign a petition, they should be able to trust the process as outlined by the law."

Hunter's counterparts in other central New York counties were joined by six progressive groups — Greater Syracuse Democratic Club, Indivisible Cayuga, Indivisible Onondaga County, Indivisible Syracuse, Cazenovia Call to Action's steering committee and Tompkins County Progressives — in panning the Onondaga County Democrats' purported support for Dwire's lawsuit against Riley.

"What you are doing is beyond the bounds of standard political gamesmanship," they wrote. "Levying a charge of fraud against a campaign, a candidate and young campaign staffers is not the same as the petition signature challenge that is standard issue in today's politics. This is a transparent attempt to use intimidation tactics with potentially serious legal consequences to force a qualified and competitive candidate out of the race."

Conole, Riley and four other candidates — Vanessa Fajans-Turner, Sarah Klee Hood, Chol Majok and Sam Roberts — are vying for the Democratic nomination in the 22nd district. The primary election is scheduled for Tuesday, June 28.

The lawsuit against Riley isn't the only legal challenge that could affect the race. The state Court of Appeals will hear arguments in a lawsuit against the congressional district maps. Democrats in the state Legislature are accused of engaging in partisan gerrymandering. The court could rule that the maps must be redrawn, which could shake up the primary election contest in central New York.

