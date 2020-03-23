As some NY businesses close due to COVID-19, Cuomo looks ahead to 'restarting' economy

Cuomo on Monday took responsibility for closing non-essential businesses — he did so by executive order — and discussed the need to "plan the pivot back to economic functionality."

"You can't stop the economy forever," he said.

How soon that return may happen and what it will look like remain open questions.

One possibility is letting younger people return to work. Young people with no underlying illnesses are at low risk of serious infection. Medical professionals are more worried about older people, those with chronic health conditions or compromised immune systems contracting COVID-19.

Cuomo is also considering whether someone who recovered from the coronavirus should be able to return to work once they test negative. There is a possibility someone could be immune from contracting the virus again, but health experts haven't reached that conclusion.

"Can you get to a point where the healthy, the people who are most likely not going to be affected, can go to work?" Cuomo asked aloud. "Remember, you study the numbers across the countries that have been infected. The survival rate for those who have been infected is like 98%. A lot of people get it. Very few die from it."