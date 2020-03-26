Assembly candidates, Cayuga County leaders endorse Dana Balter for Congress

A former Auburn city councilor, an alpaca farmer-turned-Assembly candidate and Scipio town councilor are among those supporting Dana Balter in the 24th Congressional District race.

Balter, D-Syracuse, announced seven endorsements on Wednesday. The supporters include Dia Carabajal, a Democratic candidate for the 126th Assembly District seat and a former Auburn city councilor, and Scott Comegys, an alpaca farmer from Wayne County who is running for the 130th Assembly District seat.

Leslie Baxter, a Scipio town councilor, DeWitt Town Councilor Sam Young and Walworth Town Councilor Cody Phillips are backing Balter. Susan Boyle, a former Syracuse city councilor, and Gail Tosh, a candidate for the 120th Assembly District seat, round out the list of new endorsers.

Carabajal said a "proven vote-getter" is needed on the ballot to help other Democrats, like herself, in races across the region. Balter, who ran for Congress in 2018, lost to Republican U.S. Rep. John Katko by five percentage points. It was the closest outcome in three elections for Katko, who won the 2014 and 2016 campaigns by at least 20 points.

"Dana's message clearly resonated with voters across the district in 2018 and I'm proud to be on her team to help finish the job in 2020," Carabajal said.