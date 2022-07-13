Assistant NY AG is Biden's history-making pick for federal judge in upstate NY district

President Joe Biden's pick for a federal court seat would make history in the upstate New York district.

Biden on Wednesday nominated Jorge Alberto Rodriguez to serve as a U.S. District Court judge for the Northern District of New York, which is comprised of Cayuga, Onondaga and 30 other upstate counties.

If confirmed by the U.S. Senate, Rodriguez would be the first Hispanic judge to serve on the U.S. District Court in the Northern District of New York.

Rodriguez has been an assistant attorney general in New York since 2014. Prior to his state service, he was an associate at Deily & Glastetter, an Albany law firm, from 2010 to 2014, and Mahoney & Keane, a New York City firm, from 2005 to 2010.

He earned his bachelor's degree and Juris Doctor at Vanderbilt University.

In a three-month period, Rodriguez is the second upstate attorney to be nominated for a judicial seat in the Northern District of New York. Biden tapped Anne Nardacci, an Albany attorney for a seat on the U.S. District Court. Nardacci's nomination was referred to the Senate Judiciary Committee for review.

Rodriguez is part of Biden's 22nd round of judicial nominations — he has announced 118 federal judicial nominees since taking office last year. The latest nominees were described by the White House as "extraordinarily qualified, experienced, and devoted to the rule of law and our Constitution."

"These choices also continue to fulfill the president's promise to ensure that the nation's courts reflect the diversity that is one of our greatest assets as a country — both in terms of personal and professional backgrounds," the White House added in its news release.

Biden is familiar with the judicial nominating process from his time in the U.S. Senate. As a senator, he chaired the Senate Judiciary Committee and oversaw confirmation hearings for federal judges, including Supreme Court justices.

According to the White House, in the first year of his presidency, he won confirmation of more lower court judges than any president since John F. Kennedy.