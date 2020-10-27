At debate, Carabajal, Lemondes share how they would follow Finch in NY Assembly

Throughout his campaign, Lemondes said he's been introduced to members of both major parties and shares some networks with Finch. But he also has his share of differences, too. One difference, he said, is that they come from different parts of the district. He lives in LaFayette, a town in Onondaga County.

If he's elected to the Assembly, he pledged to focus on issues affecting people with disabilities and veterans in the district.

"I am very passionate about these issues and I want to make sure that everybody knows — every one of the 135,000 people in this district — that I will look forward to working with you and will look after our issues because I, like you, am a concerned citizen with what the majority party has done to us," he said.

Carabajal countered with a commitment of her own — that even though she is a Democrat, she won't be afraid to break with her party.

She made that pledge while critiquing Finch's opposition to "whatever the majority caucus did or whatever the Democratic governor without trying to necessarily work with the governor and without trying to necessarily work with the majority caucus."