At debate, Carabajal, Lemondes share how they would follow Finch in NY Assembly

After more than two decades, parts of Cayuga County and the 126th Assembly District will have new representation.
How the two candidates in the race, Democrat Dia Carabajal and Republican John Lemondes, would succeed retiring Assemblyman Gary Finch was a question they faced at a debate hosted by Cayuga Community College on Tuesday.
Carabajal, like Finch, is from Cayuga County. She is a former Auburn city councilor and school board member. While they have similar networks, there would be a major difference between the two if she is elected to serve in the Assembly.
"I would be representing Cayuga County and the 126th in the majority caucus," Carabajal said. "That will give us a different voice. We know the majority caucus is a place where things are happening. That's not to say downstate Democrats are going to necessarily listen to me, but you need to be in the room where it happens in order to have the conversation."
Lemondes praised Finch for his service in the state Assembly and noted that he has the assemblyman's endorsement in the 126th district race. Finch endorsed Lemondes before the GOP primary in June.
Throughout his campaign, Lemondes said he's been introduced to members of both major parties and shares some networks with Finch. But he also has his share of differences, too. One difference, he said, is that they come from different parts of the district. He lives in LaFayette, a town in Onondaga County.
If he's elected to the Assembly, he pledged to focus on issues affecting people with disabilities and veterans in the district.
"I am very passionate about these issues and I want to make sure that everybody knows — every one of the 135,000 people in this district — that I will look forward to working with you and will look after our issues because I, like you, am a concerned citizen with what the majority party has done to us," he said.
Carabajal countered with a commitment of her own — that even though she is a Democrat, she won't be afraid to break with her party.
She made that pledge while critiquing Finch's opposition to "whatever the majority caucus did or whatever the Democratic governor without trying to necessarily work with the governor and without trying to necessarily work with the majority caucus."
"I will work with the majority caucus and with the governor when needed," she said. "But I also will oppose the majority caucus and be a working legislator as needed."
Lemondes, too, said he wouldn't vote in lockstep with the GOP. He said his priority will be what's best for the district and New York state.
"I can work with anyone and have learned and honed these skills in the military for 27 years," said Lemondes, a retired Army colonel.
The debate was held one week before Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 3. Early voting continues through Sunday, Nov. 1.
The 126th Assembly District includes parts of Cayuga, Chenango, Cortland and Onondaga counties.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
