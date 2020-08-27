At rally, del Lago workers urge Cuomo to reopen NY casinos

TYRE — A group of del Lago Resort & Casino employees had a message for Gov. Andrew Cuomo Thursday: They are ready to return to work.
Rallies were organized at casinos and racinos in New York to urge Cuomo to reopen the gaming facilities. The state's commercial casinos, which includes del Lago in Seneca County, have been closed since March 16 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. There hasn't been a timetable provided for when they can reopen.
Bethany Vilante, a PBX operator at del Lago, said her husband, Michael, also works at the casino. They usually have no problem with their finances, but the shutdown has taken an economic toll. With both receiving unemployment, they are receiving a combined $700 a week.
"We need our jobs back, we need our stability back and we shouldn't be living in fear," Vilante said.
There was a rally outside of the state Capitol in Albany last week. Casino workers from across the state gathered to call for the reopening of casinos. When there was no change in their status, they decided to hold local rallies at the casinos.
Valerie McIntyre, who has been one of the lead organizers of the rallies and a table games supervisor at del Lago, noted that there are casinos open in New York. Native American-run casinos reopened in June, including three owned by the Oneida Nation.
Since the tribal casinos reopened, there hasn't been an uptick in COVID-19 cases. There are state employees — inspectors with the state Gaming Commission — who are assigned to these casinos. But it hasn't changed the state's stance on whether del Lago and other commercial casinos should open.
"Governor Cuomo: If we are such New York tough, release our hands and allow us back to work," McIntyre said.
The employees received support from federal and state elected officials. U.S. Rep. Tom Reed, whose congressional district includes Seneca County, attended the rally. Even though he doesn't represent any part of Seneca County, Assemblyman Brian Manktelow was there because residents of his district, which includes all of Wayne County and parts of Cayuga and Oswego counties, work at the casino.
Representatives for state Sen. Pam Helming and Assemblyman Brian Kolb also spoke at the rally.
Reed, R-Corning, agrees with the employees that they should be allowed to return to their jobs.
"I stand with you," he told the crowd. "Governor Cuomo: Open this casino and let these folks back to work."
Manktelow, R-Lyons, added: "There's no reason that one person in this state should keep each and every one of you from not being in that facility."
In July, Cuomo said the casinos remain closed because of "density, the likelihood of compliance and the essential nature of the business." Later in that call with reporters last month, he said, "You don't need a casino to maintain survival."
Del Lago and other commercial casinos have been preparing to reopen. Lance Young, executive vice president and general manager at del Lago, told The Citizen in July that the casino developed a reopening plan. It includes limited capacity on the gaming floor, a mask requirement for employees and patrons, screenings before anyone enters the building and social distancing protocols. But until the casino is allowed to reopen, it won't be able to execute that plan.
The situation has created uncertainty for workers. Del Lago continued to pay workers until early April, then the casino's employees were furloughed. Layoffs are a possibility if the shutdown continues for an extended period.
"There's been no communication from you or your office of when we will reopen again," said Vilante, who directed her comments to Cuomo. "I fully believe you are unaware of the harsh reality we are all facing out there."
