At rally, del Lago workers urge Cuomo to reopen NY casinos

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

TYRE — A group of del Lago Resort & Casino employees had a message for Gov. Andrew Cuomo Thursday: They are ready to return to work.

Rallies were organized at casinos and racinos in New York to urge Cuomo to reopen the gaming facilities. The state's commercial casinos, which includes del Lago in Seneca County, have been closed since March 16 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. There hasn't been a timetable provided for when they can reopen.

Bethany Vilante, a PBX operator at del Lago, said her husband, Michael, also works at the casino. They usually have no problem with their finances, but the shutdown has taken an economic toll. With both receiving unemployment, they are receiving a combined $700 a week.

"We need our jobs back, we need our stability back and we shouldn't be living in fear," Vilante said.

There was a rally outside of the state Capitol in Albany last week. Casino workers from across the state gathered to call for the reopening of casinos. When there was no change in their status, they decided to hold local rallies at the casinos.