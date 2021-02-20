Attempt to censure John Katko for impeaching Trump fails at Cayuga County GOP meeting

Katko attended the meeting and explained his vote to impeach Trump for inciting an insurrection. The House impeached Trump in early January after the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol which disrupted the certification of Joe Biden as the winner of the presidential election.

After House Democrats introduced the single article of impeachment, Katko was the first Republican to support impeaching Trump.

In an interview with The Citizen last month, Katko explained that he considered the impeachment article as he would've considered charges during his time as a federal prosecutor. He reviewed Trump's conduct since the election and the now-former president's many claims of election fraud.

"There's no question that he perpetuated the myth that he won by a landslide," Katko said. "He is the one that cajoled everybody to come down on (Jan. 6) to have this show of force. He then schedules a rally on the Ellipse. He is well aware before the rally that the crowds were to be huge and that there were bad elements there.