Attempt to censure John Katko for impeaching Trump fails at Cayuga County GOP meeting

More than a month after U.S. Rep. John Katko was one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach President Donald Trump, an attempt to censure him at a Cayuga County GOP meeting failed.
According to a source with knowledge of the vote, there was a motion at the Cayuga County Republican Committee meeting Saturday to censure Katko, R-Camillus, for his vote. The motion was seconded. But an opposition motion was introduced. Two-thirds of the committee was needed to oppose the censure motion and prevent a vote on the measure.
The opposition motion passed with more than two-thirds of the committee's support. The censure resolution was dismissed by a 57-18 vote, a source told The Citizen.
"I think that voters in his district, many of them have a Republican philosophy like Trump does," she said. "Even though I condemn what happened at the Capitol last week, up here I think that Katko's supporters are highly disappointed in impeaching the president."
Katko attended the meeting and explained his vote to impeach Trump for inciting an insurrection. The House impeached Trump in early January after the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol which disrupted the certification of Joe Biden as the winner of the presidential election.
After House Democrats introduced the single article of impeachment, Katko was the first Republican to support impeaching Trump.
In an interview with The Citizen last month, Katko explained that he considered the impeachment article as he would've considered charges during his time as a federal prosecutor. He reviewed Trump's conduct since the election and the now-former president's many claims of election fraud.
"There's no question that he perpetuated the myth that he won by a landslide," Katko said. "He is the one that cajoled everybody to come down on (Jan. 6) to have this show of force. He then schedules a rally on the Ellipse. He is well aware before the rally that the crowds were to be huge and that there were bad elements there.
"He still engaged in that incredibly incendiary language, then told them to go up to (the Capitol) as their last stand, clearly with the intent to try and get them to stop the Electoral College process. There are some concerns about his lack of action as the House was being invaded and his delay in reacting. All those things factored into it for me and it led me to the inescapable conclusion, based on the charge, that I had to do what I had to do."
Katko, as shown by the Cayuga County GOP vote on Saturday, has received support after his vote. But he has also faced some backlash from Republicans and the Conservative Party, which has endorsed him in every election since 2014.
However, he has yet to face any formal denunciations of his vote like some of his colleagues have from Republican committees. U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, the No. 3 House Republican who also voted to impeach Trump, was censured by the Wyoming Republican Party. Some Republican senators who voted to convict Trump have been censured or could be reprimanded by their state GOP committees.
The Cayuga County Republican Party was the first GOP committee in the 24th Congressional District to consider whether to censure Katko for his impeachment vote. The district also includes Onondaga and Wayne counties, plus western Oswego County.
The New York State Republican Committee hasn't admonished Katko for his impeachment vote.
Katko was first elected to Congress in 2014. The Cayuga County Republican Committee endorsed him in that election, and for reelection in 2016, 2018 and last year.
