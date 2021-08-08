Auburn adjusts starting wages, hours for new ambulance service

"Maybe there's some local people who enjoy that line of work but they're not in a position to work full-time for whatever personal reasons they have," he said. "So that would be a benefit for them and a benefit to us as well."

Staffing is still anticipated to be at 25 seats with 12 paramedics and 12 EMTs, but the amount of full-time and part-time workers will depend on the responses the city receives.

As of Friday morning, Dygert said, the city received about 20 applications for EMT and paramedic posts. Applicants have ranged from those who are certified but have little to no experience to people who have been in the field for years.

Dygert said he is confident about the Auburn service meeting its Nov. 1 starting date. He added that the city's financial projections are still showing that the service can be done without dipping into Auburn's general fund, and a tax won't be raised to support the service.

The city manager said the Auburn Fire Department is helping the city get the program off the ground. The ambulance program's director of operations will take over from the AFD management once that person has been brought in.