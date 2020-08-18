Auburn alumna, now living in Rwanda, is Joe Biden delegate for Democrats Abroad

Grimes was born in Singapore and spent most of her childhood there until her family moved to Auburn when she was 13. Her mother, Nancy Butera, is an Auburn native.

"Even though I didn't live there growing up, we did come back almost every summer," Grimes said. "We have a house on Owasco Lake and so Auburn always did feel like home, definitely during the summertime."

Grimes attended West Middle School, then graduated from Auburn High. She continued her studies at George Washington University in Washington, D.C.

While in college, Grimes had an opportunity to meet Biden, who was then serving as vice president.

Biden, Grimes recalled, held an event supporting the reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act, a major federal law that supports organizations and programs addressing domestic and sexual violence. Biden played a leading role in authoring the legislation in 1994.

Grimes said she had a brief conversation with Biden at the gathering.

"He was just the nicest, most genuine person," she said. "I think that's who I am really looking for in this election is that really great, genuine person who has a lot of the values that I certainly grew up with."