Auburn alumna, now living in Rwanda, is Joe Biden delegate for Democrats Abroad

More than a year ago, Marisa Grimes wanted to find an organization for Democrats living abroad.
Now, she's a delegate to the Democratic National Convention.
Grimes, a 2008 graduate of Auburn High School who lives in Rwanda, is a Joe Biden delegate for Democrats Abroad, an official group for U.S. citizens who live outside of the country and are members of the Democratic Party.
The path to becoming a delegate involved a multi-step process, which Grimes detailed in a videoconference interview Monday. She had to submit an application to the global chair of Democrats Abroad, then win the support of electors at a regional convention. She is one of three Biden delegates from either Europe, the Middle East or Africa.
"I just felt like Democrats Abroad needed a voice from the African continent," Grimes said. "I really wanted to bring awareness to the number of Americans who are living on the African continent."
Since being selected as a Biden delegate, Grimes described the experience as a "wild ride." She has met other Americans who are living in countries around the world. She has been volunteering for Democrats Abroad and providing feedback for the party platform.
Last week, she cast her ballot remotely in support of Biden. The nominating process has been altered because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The convention is largely being conducted online this year.
Grimes was born in Singapore and spent most of her childhood there until her family moved to Auburn when she was 13. Her mother, Nancy Butera, is an Auburn native.
"Even though I didn't live there growing up, we did come back almost every summer," Grimes said. "We have a house on Owasco Lake and so Auburn always did feel like home, definitely during the summertime."
Grimes attended West Middle School, then graduated from Auburn High. She continued her studies at George Washington University in Washington, D.C.
While in college, Grimes had an opportunity to meet Biden, who was then serving as vice president.
Biden, Grimes recalled, held an event supporting the reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act, a major federal law that supports organizations and programs addressing domestic and sexual violence. Biden played a leading role in authoring the legislation in 1994.
Grimes said she had a brief conversation with Biden at the gathering.
"He was just the nicest, most genuine person," she said. "I think that's who I am really looking for in this election is that really great, genuine person who has a lot of the values that I certainly grew up with."
As a student, Grimes studied abroad in Kenya and Tanzania. After graduating from George Washington University, she taught English in Tanzania. A year later, she took a job working for One Acre Fund, an agriculture nonprofit organization. She worked for the organization in Tanzania for nearly four years. That's where she met her husband, Brady, who is a native Texan.
The couple moved to Rwanda more than a year ago. Grimes still works for One Acre Fund and her husband is employed by a technology startup company.
After settling in Rwanda, Grimes Googled "Democrat abroad organization" and found Democrats Abroad. Before becoming a delegate she was active with the group.
"I used to send in my ballots for (the 24th Congressional District) remotely from Tanzania, but I never really thought about associating myself as an American voting citizen abroad," she said. "But when I moved to Rwanda, I thought that could be an interesting way to meet other people who are interested in talking about politics on occasion."
Since she began her organizing efforts in Rwanda, she's met about 70 Americans who are living overseas. They have met on occasion, including debate watch parties in 2019. They've also participated in get-out-the-vote work this year.
One part of Grimes' work as a delegate that excites her is the ability to encourage people to be engaged in the political process. She noted that there are more than 6 million Americans living abroad, but less than half vote in U.S. elections.
"I would really love for my delegate experience to help more people be able to vote from where they are and cast ballots that can change both local, state and national results," she said.
The election results won't be known for a couple of months, but it's possible Grimes will be celebrating Joe Biden's inauguration at the same as a major life event — the birth of her first child. The baby's due date is around Inauguration Day, Jan. 20.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.