Auburn Ambulance Service revenue expected to equal operating costs

While the amount of revenue the Auburn Ambulance Service will fully realize is still unknown, the director of operations expects it to align closely with its budget request for the next fiscal year.

At Thursday's Auburn City Council meeting, Kezia Sullivan said that since officially kicking off operations in November through March 2022, the service had 2,474 billable calls, with the billing process finalized for 30%, or 742, of those calls. So far, $503,983 has been collected from those trips. Billing is still in progress for 70% — or 1,732 — of those billable calls.

"We will definitely have additional revenue coming in from those, but the exact amount is still unknown," Sullivan said.

Since the endeavor hasn't been operational for a full year yet, Sullivan said estimations needed to be used in budget planning. The service's medical billing company, Quick Med Claims, used software to project performance based on the service's performance to-date, Sullivan said. Over the past five months, Quick Med Claims has used that information to project that, annually, the service should have about 6,356 billable calls, generating a projected $2.68 million in revenue. The slides from Sullivan's presentation also said the revenue per trip is projected to come out to $422 per trip.

Sullivan said it was important to look at a previous year when planning for the budget since the service hasn't been running for an entire year. She added that in 2020, when the city's ambulance system was ran by TLC Emergency Medical Services, Auburn's former longtime private ambulance provider, that company reported 5,893 billable calls, with $2.6 million in revenue. The slides said TLC's revenue per trip was $441 for 2020.

Sullivan talked about the service's budget for the fiscal year starting in 2021, which was $2.4 million. She said "we started spending money about eight months ago and had full operating expenses about five months ago." The slides said the Auburn ambulance service has spent $1,037,712 during their partial year open. Sullivan said the service has still "successfully stayed within our budget."

She gave an overview of the service's proposed 2022-23 budget, with a recommended total of $2,666,409. According to Sullivan's slides, the highest proposed costs would be salary and wages at $1,193,830 and operating costs at $810,015.

The service had 2,916 total calls from November 2021 through March 2022, Sullivan said. The vast majority of the calls from that time period were within the Auburn 13021 zip code, at 97.5%, or 28,423, the slides said. Seventy-three calls, or 2.5%, were outside that area.

On average, Sullivan said, the service has "an ambulance en route 1.1 minutes from time of dispatch," with an average of 3.7 minutes to get to a scene. Their average call duration, from time of dispatch to the time when the ambulance has finished all of its duties and is back in service, is 113 minutes, she added.

"This is probably a little longer than most people would expect, but it does include our longer transports when we go to Syracuse, Rochester or even more distant hospitals," Sullivan said. "And it also includes the longer-than-average wait times that we've been experiencing at hospital emergency rooms, where crews are waiting with a patient to get into a room."

The new ambulance service was approved by the city council in June, and it officially took over for TLC as the city's primary ambulance agency on Nov. 1.

Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.

