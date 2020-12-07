Auburn-area Assemblyman Gary Finch in hospital with COVID-19

Finch said before his diagnosis he had some staff members visit him so that he could sign some letters and finish other Assembly paperwork, but they wore masks when they were in his home.

While he's been in the hospital, he said it's been difficult not to see his family. He has phone conversations with his wife two or three times a day. She's awaiting the results of her COVID-19 test, he said.

Finch is in his final month as a state lawmaker after more than 20 years in the Assembly. He announced in February that he would not seek reelection this year. He will be succeeded by John Lemondes, who won the 126th Assembly District race in November.

He is the second member of Cayuga County's state legislative delegation to contract the virus. State Sen. Jim Seward, who is also retiring at the end of the year, tested positive for COVID-19 in March and was hospitalized for two weeks.

When asked if he had a message for his constituents about COVID-19 and his experience, Finch urged them to wear a mask and avoid gatherings with individuals from other households.

"My best advice is Christmas will be different and I think that's the most important thing is to stay secluded," he said. "Stay with immediate family members that you stay with now and avoid crowds so you'll be around for the next Christmas and the next few holidays. You just got to get through this one."

