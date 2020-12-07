Auburn-area Assemblyman Gary Finch in hospital with COVID-19

Assemblyman Gary Finch has been hospitalized since Thursday after testing positive for COVID-19.
Finch, R-Springport, told The Citizen Monday that he was tested for the virus on Tuesday, Dec. 1. The result was returned on Thursday — the same day he was admitted to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse. He said he's in the hospital's COVID unit.
His symptoms include chest congestion, a loss of smell and taste, and a sore throat. He does not have a fever, which has been one of the common symptoms identified by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other health experts.
"I think I'm going through the whole process of these symptoms that one has," he said. "Just because you wake up in the morning and you don't have a sore throat doesn't mean you won't have one in an hour or two. This stuff changes quickly from what they tell me."
Finch is being treated with an antibody cocktail produced by Regeneron, a New York company. It's one of the treatments President Donald Trump received when he was hospitalized with the virus in October. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency use authorization in November, which allowed for patients with mild and moderate symptoms and a high risk of serious illness to receive the cocktail.
The longtime state assemblyman doesn't know how he contracted the virus. He and his wife, Marcia, have been staying in their house with the exception of medical appointments a few times a week. On Thanksgiving, they spent the holiday by themselves.
Finch said before his diagnosis he had some staff members visit him so that he could sign some letters and finish other Assembly paperwork, but they wore masks when they were in his home.
While he's been in the hospital, he said it's been difficult not to see his family. He has phone conversations with his wife two or three times a day. She's awaiting the results of her COVID-19 test, he said.
Finch is in his final month as a state lawmaker after more than 20 years in the Assembly. He announced in February that he would not seek reelection this year. He will be succeeded by John Lemondes, who won the 126th Assembly District race in November.
He is the second member of Cayuga County's state legislative delegation to contract the virus. State Sen. Jim Seward, who is also retiring at the end of the year, tested positive for COVID-19 in March and was hospitalized for two weeks.
When asked if he had a message for his constituents about COVID-19 and his experience, Finch urged them to wear a mask and avoid gatherings with individuals from other households.
"My best advice is Christmas will be different and I think that's the most important thing is to stay secluded," he said. "Stay with immediate family members that you stay with now and avoid crowds so you'll be around for the next Christmas and the next few holidays. You just got to get through this one."
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
