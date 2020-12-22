Auburn-area Assemblyman Gary Finch out of hospital after COVID-19 bout

After a two-week stay due to COVID-19, Assemblyman Gary Finch is out of the hospital.
Finch was hospitalized Dec. 3 after testing positive for the virus. His treatment began at Auburn Community Hospital and was moved to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse, where he remained until Friday.
Following a negative test, he was discharged from the hospital.
It has been a difficult year for Finch, who has struggled with various health issues this year. He told The Citizen on Monday that he's been in and out of hospitals over the last nine months.
"This is the best I've felt since last March, so I've been doing well," Finch said.
Finch believes he may have had the virus for a week before he received his positive test result on Dec. 3 — the same day he was hospitalized. His symptoms included chest congestion, a sore throat, and the loss of smell and taste. He had pneumonia while he was in the hospital, but did not have a fever — one of the common symptoms of the virus.
After being transferred to Upstate, he received an antibody cocktail treatment that has been approved for patients who are at a high risk of serious illness. Because of his age (76) and his health conditions, he met the criteria.
Finch's last dose of the cocktail antibody was on Sunday, Dec. 13. He told The Citizen last week that he was starting to feel better, but experienced a setback. On the same day he received the last dose of the treatment, he was nauseous and vomited.
"The disease is insidious," he said. "Whatever it does, it goes along and you actually sort of reach a plateau. And then it takes a sharp dive and you get very sick again."
Fortunately for Finch, it was a temporary setback. His condition improved last week, he tested negative for COVID-19 and was discharged from the hospital on Friday.
During the two-week ordeal, Finch urged the public to wear masks and to limit holiday gatherings. He also praised health care workers for the treatment he received and all of their efforts during the pandemic.
"I couldn't have asked for more help," he said. "They did a great job and they do it for everybody."
