Auburn-area Assemblyman Gary Finch out of hospital after COVID-19 bout

After a two-week stay due to COVID-19, Assemblyman Gary Finch is out of the hospital.

Finch was hospitalized Dec. 3 after testing positive for the virus. His treatment began at Auburn Community Hospital and was moved to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse, where he remained until Friday.

Following a negative test, he was discharged from the hospital.

It has been a difficult year for Finch, who has struggled with various health issues this year. He told The Citizen on Monday that he's been in and out of hospitals over the last nine months.

"This is the best I've felt since last March, so I've been doing well," Finch said.

Finch believes he may have had the virus for a week before he received his positive test result on Dec. 3 — the same day he was hospitalized. His symptoms included chest congestion, a sore throat, and the loss of smell and taste. He had pneumonia while he was in the hospital, but did not have a fever — one of the common symptoms of the virus.