Auburn-area Assemblyman John Lemondes says campaign signs vandalized

Assemblyman John Lemondes, who represents the city of Auburn and part of Cayuga County, says two of his campaign signs were recently vandalized.

The signs were displayed in the town of Camillus, Onondaga County. In a photo provided to The Citizen, one of the signs was posted along Route 5. The large wooden frame was not damaged, but the sign was cut out of it.

Another sign that was posted on Newport Road in Camillus was also cut out of the frame. Lemondes, R-LaFayette, said each of the signs cost about $250.

According to Lemondes' campaign, they were the only large signs in the town of Camillus. No other signs were damaged. In the photo shared with The Citizen, a sign for Melinda McGunnigle, a Republican candidate for Onondaga County Court judge, can be seen in the background. Her sign remains intact.

Lemondes has other large signs throughout the 126th Assembly District, which includes parts of Cayuga and Onondaga counties. None of those signs have been vandalized.

It is illegal to steal or vandalize political signs. Lemondes said the sign damage and thefts were reported to the Onondaga County Sheriff's Office. A spokesperson for the sheriff's office did not respond to a request for comment.

"I want to clearly state that I do not know if these acts of vandalism were perpetrated by someone associated with my opponent's campaign or a disgruntled and misguided individual who believes that he or she has the authority to violate the law to impose his or her views on those who reside in the town of Camillus," Lemondes said. "If the individual responsible is identified, be assured that I will see to it that he or she is prosecuted for his or her violation of the law."

Bruce MacBain, an Auburn Democrat, is challenging Lemondes in the 126th district race. He told The Citizen that his campaign was not involved in the sign thefts.

"I believe that candidates should be able to express themselves. I believe in the freedom of speech," he said. "That sounds like vandalism and I hope we catch whoever did that."

Lemondes is seeking a second term in the state Assembly. He was first elected in 2020.