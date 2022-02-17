Auburn-area ballpark gets $300K state grant for new fields, upgraded facilities

Dick Gagliardi waited months to learn whether the state would approve his application for funding to rehabilitate Veterans Memorial Park in Aurelius.

In December, as Gagliardi laid in a hospital bed, he received good news: The project, which was endorsed by the Central New York Regional Economic Development Council, was awarded $300,000 through the state Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation.

The grant is a major development in Gagliardi's effort to revive the park, which was once the home of Auburn's Babe Ruth League. Gagliardi was president of the league when he spearheaded the construction of the park in 1986.

Gagliardi's plan is to replace the baseball field and install two softball fields at the park along Route 326. There is unused land on the property that can be used to add another field. He hopes the fields will be ready for tournaments in 2023.

The state funding will finance the construction of the fields and facility upgrades, such as the park's concession stand and bathrooms. Gagliardi told The Citizen he also hopes to get additional funding from two local organizations, the Fred L. Emerson Foundation and the Stanley W. Metcalf Foundation. Both groups, according to Gagliardi, have pledged to assist with the project.

Gagliardi has already received support from several local businesses and contractors. Among the entities backing the project is Home Depot, which has donated at least $5,000 for supplies, such as toilets for the improved bathrooms and paint for the concession stands. Ross Landscaping Construction will be tasked with maintaining the playing field and cleaning the perimeter of the property.

Separately, Gagliardi has been raising money to spruce up another part of the park: The veterans memorial, which greets visitors before they reach the field. He has big plans for the section, including a replica of the Iwo Jima Memorial that's on display near Washington, D.C. He hopes to have a dedication ceremony for that memorial this summer.

There will be other additions to the area honoring veterans. Gagliardi wants to add a Walk of Fame named in honor of Robert Stryker, a soldier from Cayuga County who died while serving in the Vietnam War. Stryker was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor, the nation's highest military declaration.

Gagliardi has already received a commitment from the Sampson Memorial Naval & Air Force Museum to donate a plane that will be on display at the park. He is also working to secure a decommissioned Stryker, an armored fighting vehicle. The Stryker is named in honor of the Cayuga County Vietnam War hero.

With the funding coming together and the veterans memorial in development, it's considerable progress after Gagliardi retook control of the park in 2019.

In December, there was a moment when Gagliardi questioned whether he would be able to see the finished project. He was diagnosed with COVID-19 and was so sick he needed to be hospitalized.

He is not a religious man, but he found himself praying as he laid in the hospital.

"I was saying, 'Look, good Lord, all I want you to do is give me the strength and the health for me to see this through so I could be around to see it being dedicated brand new all over again,'" Gagliardi said. "That's all I want. It's so close to my heart."

Online producer Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.