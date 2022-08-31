Auburn-area NY Senate Conservative primary headed for recount

With 13 votes separating Justin Coretti and Julie Abbott in the Conservative primary for the 48th state Senate District, a recount is necessary before the results can be finalized.

The Onondaga County Board of Elections completed its canvass of absentee and affidavit ballots on Wednesday. Abbott, a Skaneateles Republican and Onondaga County legislator, picked up five votes. Coretti, an Owasco attorney, added two.

Abbott also received two more votes in Cayuga County after the local elections board's canvass on Monday. Coretti gained one.

After the final votes were counted, Coretti's lead over Abbott is 278 to 265.

A state law that took effect in 2021 requires a manual recount if the margin of victory in an election is 20 votes or less. Cayuga and Onondaga counties will certify their election results and send them to the state Board of Elections in Albany. Because the election involves multiple counties, the state board must order the recount.

Once the state Board of Elections calls for the recount, the local boards say they will begin to hand count the ballots next week.

The recount is unlikely to change the outcome of the race. Coretti led by 17 votes on primary election night after a strong performance in Cayuga County, where he won by a nearly 2-to-1 margin, 132 to 68. Abbott won Onondaga County, 190 to 143.

The 48th district is comprised of Cayuga County and most of Onondaga County. The Onondaga County part of the district includes the city of Syracuse and 12 towns, most of which are in the southern half of the county.

The primary was the product of a disagreement between state and local Conservatives. The state party authorized Abbott to run on its ballot line in the state Senate race despite local opposition. Jerry Kassar, who chairs the state Conservative Party, previously told The Citizen that he received assurances from state Senate Republicans and interviewed Abbott for more than an hour before she was allowed to run on the party's line.

Conservatives in the 48th district, especially those in Cayuga County, were not happy with the state's decision. They did not believe Abbott represented the party's interests and pointed to her responses to a 2019 questionnaire when she ran for a full two-year term as an Onondaga County legislator.

According to Conservative leaders who have seen the document, Abbott supported federal funding for Planned Parenthood, sanctuary cities and "red flag" laws to remove guns from those who are considered threats to themselves or others. The Conservative Party opposes abortion rights, sanctuary cities and red flag laws.

Cayuga and Onondaga Conservatives declined to make an endorsement in the race and preferred to leave the line blank for the general election. But when the state party let Abbott run on the line, Coretti, a registered Conservative, decided to force a primary.

The primary result shakes up what Republicans hoped would be a pickup opportunity in the newly drawn 48th district. With Coretti on the Conservative line for the general election, that will likely take votes away from Abbott. The incumbent is state Sen. Rachel May, a Syracuse Democrat who is also running on the Working Families Party line.

May already has one advantage in the new district. Active Democratic voters outnumber Republicans by 22,761, 75,296 to 52,535. There are nearly 50,000 voters who aren't enrolled with a party.