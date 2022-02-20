Auburn, Cayuga County avoid big pandemic shortfalls

When it came time to crunch numbers for the federal government's relief programs in the early part of the COVID-19 pandemic, the numbers for Auburn and Cayuga County were bleak.

The city was staring at revenue losses of nearly $2.9 million while the county estimated losing $8.1 million, according to reports filed with the federal government.

But as the economy gradually re-opened — and the first half of a massive infusion of funds from the American Rescue Plan Act approved in a partisan Congressional vote and signed into law by President Joe Biden — the financial picture brightened for the two largest local municipal governments.

Cayuga County's share of sales tax funding jumped by 20.1% to $28.8 million in 2021, according to figures from the Cayuga County Department of Finance. Auburn's sales tax rebounded from a 4.8% drop a year earlier to finish 14.3% higher at $10.7 million.

Both municipalities also received the first half of their ARPA allotments. Cayuga County is in line for $14,873,990, with 50% received last May and the remaining coming this May. Auburn's on the same payment scheduled, with $10,659,543 already received and same amount coming in the spring.

Auburn and Cayuga County have recently reported healthy surpluses in their fund balance accounts, with both holding in excess of 10% of their annual spending in unrestricted cash savings. That situation puts both in solid financial shape to maintain services and keep property taxes and other resident fees in check.

"It's good to see that we've been maintaining stability over time," Auburn City Councilor Terry Cuddy said at a meeting earlier this month in which the city's annual financial audit was presented.

For elected policymakers such as Cuddy and the other members of city council and the Cayuga County Legislature, figuring out the most effective ways to allocate the federal ARPA dollars will continue to be a major objective.

Through a series of resolutions passed over the past year, the city council has committed all of its first tranche of federal rescue funds. The city's comptroller's office provided the following list of those allocations:

Body worn police cameras: $510,000

Auburn Community Baseball lost revenue: $320,639

COVID expenses: $670,303

Revenue replacement: $2,883,143

Landfill leachate costs: $1,285,238

Parking garage rehab project: $982,540

Equal Rights Heritage Center marketing: $100,000

Vacant building negative economic impacts: $167,680

Tree program: $250,000

Neighborhood revitalization: $340,000

Historical and cultural sites marketing: $150,000

Capital aid to downtown tourism sites: $1,250,000

Small business recovery: $500,000

Human service and food pantry recovery: $1,250,000

Cayuga County has not yet fully committed all of its first tranche. The budget director's office reported the following allocations approved by the county Legislature:

Health department testing clinics, vaccinations, etc: $200,000

Health Department staff expenditures: $107,564

Foster parent program COVID-related pay: $50,000

Foster parent recruitment program: $100,000

Restaurant recovery voucher program: $100,000

Housing Visions emergency housing development: $250,000

Water & Sewer authority new water & Sewer districts: $200,000

Emerson Park revitalization project: $1,000,000

Sterling Nature Center improvements: $861,807

Local governments have until Dec. 31 to make official commitments of their ARPA funds. The deadline for spending those funds is Dec. 31, 2026.

Jeremy Boyer can be reached at (315) 282-2231 or jeremy.boyer@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenBoyer

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.