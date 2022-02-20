Auburn, Cayuga County avoid big pandemic shortfalls

When it came time to crunch numbers for the federal government's relief programs in the early part of the COVID-19 pandemic, the numbers for Auburn and Cayuga County were bleak.
The city was staring at revenue losses of nearly $2.9 million while the county estimated losing $8.1 million, according to reports filed with the federal government.
But as the economy gradually re-opened — and the first half of a massive infusion of funds from the American Rescue Plan Act approved in a partisan Congressional vote and signed into law by President Joe Biden — the financial picture brightened for the two largest local municipal governments.
Cayuga County's share of sales tax funding jumped by 20.1% to $28.8 million in 2021, according to figures from the Cayuga County Department of Finance. Auburn's sales tax rebounded from a 4.8% drop a year earlier to finish 14.3% higher at $10.7 million.
Both municipalities also received the first half of their ARPA allotments. Cayuga County is in line for $14,873,990, with 50% received last May and the remaining coming this May. Auburn's on the same payment scheduled, with $10,659,543 already received and same amount coming in the spring.
Auburn and Cayuga County have recently reported healthy surpluses in their fund balance accounts, with both holding in excess of 10% of their annual spending in unrestricted cash savings. That situation puts both in solid financial shape to maintain services and keep property taxes and other resident fees in check.
"It's good to see that we've been maintaining stability over time," Auburn City Councilor Terry Cuddy said at a meeting earlier this month in which the city's annual financial audit was presented.
For elected policymakers such as Cuddy and the other members of city council and the Cayuga County Legislature, figuring out the most effective ways to allocate the federal ARPA dollars will continue to be a major objective.
Through a series of resolutions passed over the past year, the city council has committed all of its first tranche of federal rescue funds. The city's comptroller's office provided the following list of those allocations:
- Body worn police cameras: $510,000
- Auburn Community Baseball lost revenue: $320,639
- COVID expenses: $670,303
- Revenue replacement: $2,883,143
- Landfill leachate costs: $1,285,238
- Parking garage rehab project: $982,540
- Equal Rights Heritage Center marketing: $100,000
- Vacant building negative economic impacts: $167,680
- Tree program: $250,000
- Neighborhood revitalization: $340,000
- Historical and cultural sites marketing: $150,000
- Capital aid to downtown tourism sites: $1,250,000
- Small business recovery: $500,000
- Human service and food pantry recovery: $1,250,000
Cayuga County has not yet fully committed all of its first tranche. The budget director's office reported the following allocations approved by the county Legislature:
- Health department testing clinics, vaccinations, etc: $200,000
- Health Department staff expenditures: $107,564
- Foster parent program COVID-related pay: $50,000
- Foster parent recruitment program: $100,000
- Restaurant recovery voucher program: $100,000
- Housing Visions emergency housing development: $250,000
- Water & Sewer authority new water & Sewer districts: $200,000
- Emerson Park revitalization project: $1,000,000
- Sterling Nature Center improvements: $861,807
Local governments have until Dec. 31 to make official commitments of their ARPA funds. The deadline for spending those funds is Dec. 31, 2026.
