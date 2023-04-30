AUBURN — Rev. Paris Price had a notable congregant for worship at Harriet Tubman Memorial A.M.E. Zion Church on Sunday.

New York Attorney General Letitia James attended the morning service at the church named for the famed abolitionist and civil rights icon, who spent the latter part of her life in Auburn.

James arrived in Auburn Sunday morning and met with Price, local leaders and churchgoers. She was introduced and spoke during the service.

"I know that I am in a sacred place, a historic place and I am overwhelmed knowing that I'm next to the relatives of Harriet Tubman," James said. Tubman descendants, including Pauline Copes Johnson, are members of the congregation and attended the service.

She continued, "I can touch her and feel her and that her DNA flows through mine and that she was once in this space. It gives me the power to continue to raise my voice and to speak truth to power and to challenge those who do not believe in a just society. It is truly an honor of a lifetime to speak in the church home of one of our most highly esteemed ancestors, Harriet Tubman."

James, who hails from Brooklyn, said she will think about the church when driving on Fulton Street in Brooklyn. In 2005, the New York City Council voted to co-name the street Harriet Ross Tubman Avenue. She served on the council at the time of the vote.

In her remarks, James highlighted her work as attorney general, including the gun buyback events that were held across the state on Saturday.

The buyback events, including one in Syracuse, were a success. James told the congregation that 3,056 guns were turned in statewide and 700 in Syracuse. In return, individuals were given $500 gift cards.

"These are not your grandmother's guns, James said, noting that 186 of the guns were assault weapons, such as AR-15s.

Preventing gun violence is James' top priority. As attorney general, her office has sued gun manufacturers and targeted those selling ghost guns. During her long career in public service, she said she has prayed "over too many open caskets of too many Black boys and Black girls, too many people of color who have died" due to gun violence.

James mentioned the upcoming one-year anniversary of the racist mass shooting at a Tops grocery store in Buffalo. Auburn has a connection to that tragedy. Andre Mackniel, a city resident, was one of the 10 people killed in the attack.

She lauded the church and the community for helping Mackniel's family after he was murdered while buying a birthday cake for his son.

"You're doing it because that's what God would've wanted," she said.

Although gun violence was the main reason for James' trip to central New York over the weekend, she also discussed her office's work to address housing issues, combat scams and crack down on individuals engaged in price gouging. She recently announced legislation to make deed theft a felony offense.

"As the guardian of the public trust, it is my responsibility to ensure that all of the rights are protected and I'm particularly concerned about vulnerable individuals and individuals who are marginalized, standing up for all of them and making sure that their rights and the Constitution applies to each and every one of them," she said.

It was James' second visit to Auburn as attorney general. With both stops, she has taken a different approach than other statewide officials.

Instead of holding brief press events and leaving town, she has opted for longer, unannounced visits. In 2021, she spent more than an hour touring the Equal Rights Heritage Center. On Sunday, she stayed for nearly the entire hour-long service at Harriet Tubman Memorial A.M.E. Zion Church.

"This will not be my last time visiting this wonderful church," she said.