Auburn city budget proposal calls for 3.3% property tax hike

Before Jacobs began her presentation, City Manager Jeff Dygert said staff were developing an "austerity budget," as they had last year, and added that there are still "a lot of unknowns" due to the COVID-19 pandemic, including the local economy, since "we still haven't fully gotten back to normal."

"The other unknown that we have is the state budget. While we know that certain funds have been restored and others have (been) increased by this most recent budget, we have not yet been informed of details of that and how that will impact us," he added.

A big driver of expense increases for next fiscal year, according to Jacobs' presentation, is state-mandated pension costs, which are set to go up 25% for the police and fire retirement system and a 11% for the general employee retirement system. The city also currently anticipates health insurance costs to go up by 10% through its current consortium. Councilor Jimmy Giannettino expressed concerns about that increase.

"The whole premise of going to a consortium is to keep that number down," he said. "I think this may require additional conversation."