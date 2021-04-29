Auburn city budget tax increase may be eliminated; shopping cart recovery fee proposed

City Manager Jeff Dygert asked that the council add some fees to the budget, with discussion set for next week. That included a $100-per-cart fee for retailers on stray shopping carts that city crews pick up around the city and keep in storage until retailers can get them.

He called shopping carts being left across the city "an ongoing problem for us, and it's not one particular retailer that has the issue, but it's continual. ... It's work for our public works departments, and some of those retailers think of it like we're providing them a service to go pick up the shopping carts and either (return) to them or put them in a safe place until they have time to do it."

Councilor Terry Cuddy supported adding that fee to the budget, while Giannettino said he would be willing to hear suggestions.

"We have to make it enough that it makes sense for them to employ, maybe, their own folks to take care of that," Dygert said.

The city manager also referenced property clean-ups that have taken place in the city recently. He noted there have been occasional issues where people have challenged whether the items that were removed were valuable and whether they should have been cleaned up or not.

Dygert added that the city is going to pursue a new procedure where if there are items that are of questionable value or worth, those items will be impounded for a period of time. The property owner will be notified and will be able to pick those items up, but the city manager would like to have fees attached to that process.

Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.