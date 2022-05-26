 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CAYUGA COUNTY

Auburn city comptroller to take on part-time work as Cayuga County auditor

Auburn City Council 12-12-19

Christina Selvek, right, Auburn's director of capital projects and grants, speaks while city comptroller Rachel Jacobs listens at an Auburn City Council meeting on Dec. 12, 2019.

 Kelly Rocheleau

Auburn City Comptroller Rachel Jacobs has been appointed as the auditor for Cayuga County, but she won't be leaving her city job.

At Tuesday's county Legislature meeting, Jacobs was approved for the Office of County Auditor position.

The adopted resolution noted the auditor job is "vacant for purposes of appointment" and that Jacobs would fill the remainder of the term, which runs from Jan. 1, 2022, through Dec. 31, 2023. The salary for the job is set at $32 an hour.

In an interview with The Citizen Wednesday, Jacobs said she will be acting as the county auditor on a part-time basis, and her hours as the Auburn comptroller will remain the same. She added that she is currently set to start with the county June 1.

Jacobs, who has been with the city for four years, said she had been considering finding additional work. She will be auditing all invoices and claims before they are processed for payment, she said, adding that most of her county duties will be remote.

"I'll just be doing it from home before work or after work or on the weekends or whenever I can find to fit in," Jacobs continued.

Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.

