AUBURN — The Auburn City Council has approved an ordinance amending the municipality's nuisance laws to add unlicensed businesses.

Under the ordinance, available via Auburn's website, businesses operating without required local, state or federal licenses are added to the list of defined nuisances. This would allow the Auburn Nuisance Abatement Committee to take action, such as moving to condemn a property, if a business is violating the law by not having a required license.

The amendment comes as the city has been encountering tobacco shops and a marijuana business that officials have said are lacking proper licenses.

The city previously expressed concerns about the downtown business at 9 E. Genesee St. called I'm Stuck, an unlicensed cannabis business. I'm Stuck, which has different locations in New York state, calls itself a consulting and marketing firm on its signage but calls itself a dispensary on its website.

New York legalized cannabis with the Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act in March 2021, but the state Office of Cannabis Management didn't start licensing dispensaries until November 2022. Due to a lawsuit, no dispensaries have been licensed in the central New York region that includes Auburn. Auburn Assistant Corporation Counsel Nate Garland told The Citizen in December the city is "looking at every available legal option" regarding I'm Stuck.

Before the council unanimously approved the amendment on Thursday, a public hearing was held. David Tulley, the owner of I'm Stuck, was among those who spoke during the hearing.

Tulley argued the business has been open for 40 days without a complaint from a police department or a neighbor.

"Forty days we've open, we (haven't) been a nuisance to nobody, but we have collected almost $4,000 in taxes for the city of Auburn, that we have," he said. "We have done that for you guys. We're happy to share with everybody."

Mentioning he recently hired four single mothers and arguing that passing the amendment would be akin to firing them, Tulley said "I have the biggest attorneys in New York state" and suggested a potential solution.

"I promise you, we will battle back. We are here to be, not to fight and go to war with any of you guys. We have a solution, it's called a transitional license, where you transition your gray area pot shops into licensed pot shops where they are complaint with everything that New York state wants," he said.

Adding he has a "big, big surprise for the city of Auburn coming soon," Tulley said he doesn't think the council wants to miss out "on the hundreds of thousands of people from New York City and all over the place that are about to come witness something really large here in Cayuga County."

Later, during another hearing about Auburn's 2023-2024 Community Development Block Grant Annual Action Plan — which includes plans such as a new skatepark — Tulley returned to the podium, saying it seemed like there were people who would "like recreational facilities throughout Auburn."

He pledged $50,000 in cash to the city "in support of all recreational facilities throughout the city in support of I'm Stuck."

"Again, we're here for the community. Your constituents don't want you to shut us down, and the thousands of people that come through my stores every day will know all your names if you do," Tulley said to the council. "Don't do it."

As Tulley walked away, Mayor Mike Quill asked if he was threatening the council. Tulley said he wasn't, walked back to the podium and said 'I'm saying, 'Don't vote that way.' That wasn't a threat."

Quill said he took that as a threat and said "that's inappropriate behavior." As Auburn Police Chief James Slayton got up from his seat and approached Tulley, he said he was leaving and restated his $50,000 pledge. After Tulley left council chambers, he could be heard talking to Slayton in the hallway. A couple other people got up to leave the meeting before Slayton closed the chamber doors.

In other news:

• The Auburn Fire Department is seeking federal funds for live fire training.

The council unanimously approved a resolution allowing the department to apply for funding through the assistance to firefighters grant program from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, which would be used to hold live fire training for all uniform personnel. The resolution noted the total cost for the training would be $45,285. If the department receives the money, the resolution said, FEMA would cover 90% of the cost while Auburn would need need to match 10%, or $4,528.50, in general funds.

• A second public hearing meeting was held during Thursday's council meeting, focusing on the city's 2023-2024 Community Development Block Grant Annual Action Plan.

The city has received block grant funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for years, and the hearing on the city's plans for the funds was one of the last steps in a process required by the federal government, including community surveying and public input meetings during the last three months. The city's budget for the block grant funds is $1.54 million. Among the people who spoke at the hearing was Jenna Powers, who praised the action plan including funding for the possible new skatepark.

Proposed uses for those funds currently include around $720,000 for public improvements such as park upgrades, new sidewalks and sewer repairs; $130,000 for community support programs such as the Chapel House homeless shelter, SCAT Van and Community Action Programs of Cayuga/Seneca; $177,000 for economic development programs that include small business loans and $160,000 for administration of the block grant program.