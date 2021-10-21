Auburn City Council candidate receives endorsement

A hopeful in the Auburn City Council race has racked up an endorsement.

Democrat Ginny Kent has been endorsed by Eleanor's Legacy, according to a news release from the Friends of Ginny Kent group.

Eleanor's Legacy is a group that has been "supporting pro-choice Democratic women running for state and local office in New York State" for 20 years, the release said. The group was founded in 2001 by Judith Hope, the first woman to chair the New York State Democratic Committee, and is "inspired by the dynamic legacy of Eleanor Roosevelt and her dedication to expanding the role of women in government, the news release continued.

"We know that Ginny Kent is the right person to serve the City of Auburn as City Councilor during these challenging times," Sophie Nir of Eleanor's Legacy said, according to the news release.

"I am proud and grateful to be among the women candidates for local office across NYS that have been endorsed by Eleanor's Legacy," Kent said in the release.

Kent, the associate development director for the Cayuga Community College Foundation, is a newcomer to running for local elected office. She has also been endorsed in her city council bid by Auburn Fire Fighters Local 1446, the firefighters union in the city, and the Cayuga County Labor Council. Those two organizations are also backing Democrat Terry Cuddy, who is running for reelection.

Two four-year terms are up for grabs this year. Councilor Debby McCormick said earlier this year that she didn't intend on pursuing another term.

Republicans Robert Otterstatter and Tim Lattimore, a former Auburn mayor who is in his third and final term with the Cayuga County Legislature, are also seeking council seats.

