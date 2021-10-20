Auburn City Council candidates debate marijuana, vaccine mandates at forum

Hopefuls for Auburn City Council seats debated a variety of topics at a forum Wednesday.

The four candidates spoke at the Wednesday Morning Roundtable, a monthly civic forum in Auburn being held this year at Westminster Presbyterian Church. Two four-year council terms are available this year. Councilor Debby McCormick said in January that she would not pursue reelection, but incumbent Councilor Terry Cuddy is running again.

Cuddy, a Democrat who has been on the council since 2014, and Republican Tim Lattimore, a former Auburn mayor who is currently on his third and last term as a member of the Cayuga County Legislature, both have elected municipal office experience. There are also two newcomers to running for municipal elections, Rob Otterstatter, Republican and owner of Auburn farm-to-table restaurant and coffee shop Octane Social House, and Ginny Kent, Democrat and associate development director for the Cayuga Community College Foundation who has served in the past on the Auburn Enlarged City School District Board of Education.

Each candidate addressed the topic of whether Auburn should opt out of allowing marijuana retail sales at dispensaries and on-site consumption licenses, in light of cannabis business Terrapin announcing last week that it intends to start a production facility in Auburn. Noting that "the default is, 'everyone opt in,'" unless a city moves to opt out of retail sales and on-site consumption, Cuddy said council heard a presentation earlier this year on the Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act and people spoke during the public comments portion of that council meeting.

There is no mandate to hold a public hearing about marijuana, he continued, and there hasn't been a "public outcry regarding legalization and sale."

Kent argued against opting out and said the state's legalization earlier this year of people 21 years of age or older possessing and using up to three ounces of recreational marijuana means that people in the community will be using it. The question, she said, is where they will be purchasing it.

If the city opted out, Kent continued, the city would lose out on collecting a portion of a 13% excise tax, "which may represent millions of dollars of revenue, and this revenue has no restrictions on the city of Auburn for its use."

Acknowledging the "opportunity that's knocking on the door with marijuana," and potential revenues, Lattimore said he believes it is a "gateway drug to some people."

Otterstatter noted Terrapin is based out of Colorado, where he said he previously served as a police officer for years. When that state legalized marijuana for medical and recreational use, he said, the number of driving under the influence of drugs charges increased and the number of children going to the hospital after eating their parents' edibles "went up substantially."

"In a city where we already have substance abuse issues, we need to move forward smartly. This is a great opportunity for economic development," he said, adding that a public hearing should be held to discuss the best way to move forward.

On the topic of whether he would support a mandate for all municipal employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19 if Gov. Kathy Hochul directed it, Lattimore said he didn't believe vaccinations should be mandated, though he later noted that he is vaccinated himself.

"I think we're going to lose a lot of people. People are standing up, saying, 'This is my body, I want to do what I want to do with it,'" Lattimore said. "I think we do have individual rights, I don't think it should be mandated. Everybody knows that they live in a society where you get to protect yourself. If you live in a bad neighborhood, you lock your doors. I think it's an individual thing."

Though Otterstatter said he supports the vaccine and that he and his employees at his business are vaccinated, "I think it's important that we recognize that health care is a personal decision that is between you and your physician."

As a teacher at Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES, Cuddy said he was vaccinated as soon as he could be but he noted that he "understood apprehension" initially when COVID-19 vaccinations debuted earlier this year.

"But over time, science has demonstrated that the vaccines are safe and effective. And now, choosing not to get the vaccine can be a public health risk. I have an 11-year-old son who has not been able to get vaccinated because of his age. He is vulnerable," Cuddy said. "Those who are older with underlying conditions are vulnerable."

He added that "We have seen this virus run amok in areas with lower vaccination rates" and added that he feels continued refusal "opens up the door" to virus mutations and variants that can make current vaccinations become less effective. Once vaccines are approved by the FDA, Cuddy said, they should be mandated, just as children are required to be vaccinated against certain diseases before they go to school.

There are people who can't receive a COVID-19 vaccine because of health challenges or their age, Kent said, "but by vaccinating those of us who are able to get it, we are doing our part to help ensure that those that are not vaccinated will be in a safer situation should they get the disease." She also pointed out that she and her family are vaccinated and that she believes that by mandating safe vaccinations "we will begin to see the pandemic in our rearview mirror, so I would support it."

The candidates also discussed Auburn City Manager Jeff Dygert's performance and what qualities they want to see in a city manager and how they would conduct a search for that role should Dygert retire.

Otterstatter said the city manager seat is "an incredibly important position," so the city should identity the requirements for the position, adding that "we want someone with public safety in mind," with public administration experience and is a "visionary" who can see Auburn's greatness. He later said he believes it would be important to find someone with previous successes who can give the city direction.

Cuddy said he was involved in Dygert's hiring as city manager in 2016 when then-City Manager Doug Selby recommended Dygert for the interim role. Cuddy admitted that he "wouldn't have thought" of Dygert, the chief of the Auburn Fire Department at the time, for the interim seat, but he trusted Selby and saw that Dygert's "leadership at the firehouse was his strongest asset." Cuddy and his fellow councilors later chose to make Dygert the permanent city manager. Cuddy said he feels Dygert is an effective leader who knows how to work with people and is respected by those he serves with, and if "God forbid, he does retire any time soon, we will look for the same leadership qualities that Jeff Dygert has shown the city over his tenure as the city manager."

Kent said she has been on various search committee over the years and believes it would be important to "have a handle yourself on what the major issues are that you're facing" and a search committee should be well-informed and include "stakeholders from important areas." She added that a potential city manager would be responsible for the morale of city employees, with staff feeling good carrying out their jobs. Kent said she feels a candidate should already have an understanding of the community.

"But at the end of the day, it really comes down to that feeling you get," Kent said. "That you know this is the right person for the job. It may be someone in our city, it may be someone from Alaska, we don't know, but when you put it all together, I would cast a broad net, including local candidates and just take your time making the right decision."

Lattimore noted that Dygert "worked for me" when Lattimore served as mayor and said he knows Dygert's qualities. Lattimore said he has disagreed with Dygert before but he said he is "a good pick." Lattimore said he believes he has a understanding of who could do a good job for the city.

Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.

