Auburn City Council candidates debate set for this week

The final in a series of Cayuga County-area candidate forums at Cayuga Community College will be airing this week, featuring the four people vying for two seats on the Auburn City Council.

The council forum will be broadcast first at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26, on Spectrum channel 12. All four candidates — Democratic incumbent Terry Cuddy and Democrat newcomer Ginny Kent and Republicans challengers Timothy Lattimore and Rob Otterstatter — have agreed to participate in the 90-minute program.

Replays are scheduled for 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28, on Spectrum channel 12, as well as 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, and Sunday, Oct. 31, on Spectrum channels 12 and 98 and Verizon channel 31 via the Auburn Regional Media Access feed.

These candidates are vying for two four-year terms on the council. The forum is the final in a series that started in late September featuring candidates for Cayuga County Legislature and Cayuga County Surrogate Court judge.

Guy Cosentino will moderate the forums and questions will be asked by Citizen Executive Editor Jeremy Boyer.

The programs will also be available for on-demand viewing at The Citizen's website, auburnpub.com. Audio from the forums is broadcast on the college's radio station, WDWN–89.1 FM, starting at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Sponsored by the Cayuga Community College Telecommunications Department and The Citizen, these programs are produced by television students at the college.

