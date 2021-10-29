Auburn City Council candidates tout wide range of experience, ideas

When it comes to political experience, voters have a wide spectrum to choose from this year for Auburn City Council.

One candidate has been holding and running for elected offices for more than two decades, another was a newcomer to politics eight years ago but is now seeking a third term, a third has successfully run for school board but is making a new venture into municipally elected service, and a fourth is running a first campaign for office.

They are all seeking one of the two four-year terms up for grabs in this year's election. In January, Councilor Debby McCormick announced she wouldn't be pursuing reelection. Incumbent Terry Cuddy is seeking a third term, and three other candidates — Ginny Kent, Tim Lattimore and Robert Otterstatter — stepped forward to run, as well.

Ginny Kent

Born and raised in Auburn, Democrat Ginny Kent said she has always been interested in what makes the city tick and felt this year presented the right opportunity to try for a council seat.

She's touting her varied experiences serving the community, including currently being the associate development director for the Cayuga Community College Foundation, formerly running Leadership Cayuga for 13 years and being the education coordinator for the Cayuga County Chamber of Commerce. She also ran the chamber's grants information office.

"I felt this was sort of my time, my time in my career, and I'm more than willing to dedicate whatever time it takes to be a really effective city councilor," said Kent, who is also a former two-term elected Auburn Enlarged City School District Board of Education member.

Her additional public service experience includes serving as a Seymour Library trustee, being a founding member of the Auburn Beautification Commission, serving on the City of Auburn Comprehensive Planning Committee and the Auburn Industrial Development Authority.

It is important to support existing businesses, she said, so they have the resources to expand, keep current employees and hire new ones. Kent said she feels it is important to attract new businesses in the area through working with the Cayuga Economic Development Agency and other organizations "that help people explore and discover new businesses."

Another priority of Kent's is providing safe drinking water. A part of that, she said, would be the state approving the updated Owasco Lake Watershed rules and regulations passed at a joint meeting between the council and the Owasco Town Board last year. The state has yet to adopt the directives.

Once those are approved, the edicts are "going to start to have teeth and we will have that help to make sure these rules are being followed," Kent said. She added that she supports the work of the Owasco Lake Watershed Management Council.

With opioid overdoes increasing in the city since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Kent said she supports efforts such as the county's participation in the HEALing Communities Research Study, which analyzes overdose data and holds events distributing and training people in how to use Narcan. She also acknowledged the addiction recovery nonprofit Nick's Ride 4 Friends opened up a larger facility earlier this year through funding from the state's DRI grant to the city. She believes that resource is going to be able help people dealing with addiction and their families.

Kent said she feels the city needs to continue to find additional funding and other avenues to help those who are addicted. She said her family has been impacted by addiction, as well.

"This is something that really, really cuts across every socioeconomic status, every class, ethnicity, every community," she said. "It really is affecting everybody."

When explaining her support for Auburn's upcoming municipal-run ambulance service scheduled to begin Nov. 1, she said there have been delays in response time with the city's current provider, TLC Emergency Medical Services.

"I want our ambulance to be focused on the patient and being part of a team. When there's a medical emergency in town, you have the police and the fire department there to take care of whatever that situation is that caused the medical emergency, and now you will have the ambulance right there with them, taking care of that individual who needs their attention, and not concerned about making a profit," she said.

Kent also said she supports the city's distribution of American Rescue Plan money to support public health expenditures "to mitigate the pandemic issues that we're dealing with right now" and funds meant to address the outbreak's negative economic impacts. She also said she had an idea of using some of the funding to assist the Auburn Police Department, since there have been "fewer people stepping to take the test and try to become a police officer" along with several retirements over the last few years.

Kent believes the city's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic was impressive.

“The unexpected challenge of the COVID-19 pandemic changed the focus on how we operated as a city, but it didn't stop our determination to keep moving,” she wrote in her submission to The Citizen's candidate guide this year. “Auburn maintained essential services and continued work on Downtown Revitalization projects and kept infrastructure projects on schedule, rebuilding the State Street Bridge and getting the South Street project underway.”

Robert Otterstatter

A new arrival to Auburn-area elections is Robert Otterstatter, a Republican and co-owner of farm-to-table restaurant and coffee shop Octane Social House. He said he originally had no political aspirations when he moved back to his hometown. But he felt the city wasn't hearing his concerns.

"At some point you are dismissed just one too many times, and if you're not going to listen to me as a resident and you're not going to listen to me as a business owner, then maybe I need to fill one of the four (city council) seats and get my voice heard that way," he said.

If Otterstatter does secure a place on the council, one of his priorities would be making Auburn an area where families can find success. He believes one of the factors that would make that possible would be bringing more businesses in to Auburn, though he acknowledged "we are better off now than we were 10 years ago."

However, he still feels there are additional opportunities. Otterstatter said he believes the majority of educated Auburn residents are not working in the city and are traveling to places like Syracuse and Rochester for their jobs. He would like to see more Auburn community members "live, work and play" in the city.

Otterstatter's prior experience includes being a commander with the Weld County Sheriff's Office in Colorado and being the English department chair at the District of Columbia Public Schools in Washington D.C. before he moved back to Auburn with his family in 2018. He had been the commander of the school and community resource division for that county's sheriff's office, and he plans on applying his experience with crime prevention and breaking down "the barriers between law enforcement and the community" to the Auburn City Council if elected.

He is also focused on crime prevention, which he believes boils down to factors such as substance abuse, "staying one step ahead" of criminals and community policing.

In terms of addressing the opioid epidemic, he mentioned the different resources already present in the community, such as Nick's Ride 4 Friends, but he believes additional resources need to be available.

"If we had the resources behind us and we had people, whether it's our law enforcement or if it is social workers or a social element that simply goes out and has face-to-face interactions with our substance abusers, that would be far more effective," he said.

He also recommended that Auburn look at how other areas in the country have successfully handled substance abuse issues and emulate their processes. He also suggested looking into directing some of the federal American Rescue Plan funding toward those issues, adding that he feels it is important to make sure those funds are being used appropriately.

Otterstatter heavily criticized how the city handled the COVID-19 pandemic, calling the city's response "abysmal." He noted that in 2020, he and his wife would tune in to then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo's daily press conferences to receive updates on how the state has handling the outbreak, while "nobody from city council was reaching out to the public."

That said, he noted that city services, such as trash pickup and the police and fire departments responding to calls, continued throughout the pandemic but he wanted city personnel to have communicated with the city more, instead of deferring to the county or the state.

One issue Otterstatter mentions frequently on his social media pages is the city's declining population and how to combat that. He said he believes Auburn is losing its senior citizens due to increasingly high taxes, and younger people are leaving "because there's no place for them to find success locally. They feel as though they have to leave here to find success."

To deal with this, it would be important to talk to the city's youth and get them involved and "then we have to value the responses of our kids." Otterstatter said he is actively working on establishing a free weekly "youth café" at his business, where young people could have something to do.

On the issue of protecting the Owasco Lake watershed, Otterstatter said that Cuddy has been working on protection efforts for years but that harmful algal blooms continually appear in the lake each year.

"We've done lots of talking in the last eight years. We have to start acting," he said.

Terry Cuddy

Terry Cuddy, a Democrat who has been on the council since 2014, said one issue he is particularly passionate about is the protection of the Owasco Lake watershed, and said he's offended by the implication from some critics that he and the council haven't done enough. The health of the lake prompted him to run for council in the first place, since he was inspired to pursue a seat after he founded the Cayuga Anti-Fracking Alliance in 2011. He later founded Save Owasco Now! in 2016.

"Everyone thinks that once you get in office, then that's when you get things done. No, you still have to be active and mobilize people around the issue. When you're in office, it doesn't mean, 'Oh, I can make the decisions.' You have to build a coalition to get things happening," Cuddy said.

He said that he is still waiting for the updated watershed rules and regulations to be approved by the state, noting that the Auburn and Owasco governments passed those rules in October 2020. Cuddy also cited other efforts such as the powder-activated carbon treatment system for the city of Auburn to treat toxins from harmful algal blooms, a system that has prevented toxins from getting into treated drinking water.

Cuddy has also frequently critiqued the Nine Element Plan to protect the lake that the Owasco Lake Watershed Management Council and the county have been working on. That approach is an alternative to the Total Maximum Daily Load plan Cuddy has advocated for.

"I'm a critic of that avenue, I've always been a critic, so to think that I think everything's hunky dory, for somebody to say that about me, I think is unfair," he added.

"A lot more needs to be done to protect the watershed, and I will continue to fight for those protections, beyond the rules and regs. The rules and regs are a priority, but we need long-term planning for that."

Cuddy said he is proud Auburn has retained city employees during the COVID-19 pandemic and kept services going in the process.

"I just want to make sure that we can get out of this in a better place than we started," he said.

There are completed infrastructure projects he is proud of, such as the work on the North Division Street Bridge that was finished in 2019, the State Street Bridge replacement project the city had a ribbon cutting for in June and renovations through the city's networks of parks. The new Auburn Public Safety Building on Seminary Street and State Street Events Plaza are also nearing completion.

Cuddy, a teacher with Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES, said one of his priorities if reelected would be educational programming in the city's parks focused on citizenship, adding that he sees opportunities for partnerships with BOCES and the county.

"I think this is a good time to get young people into the idea of service to a community, service to help give back to society, the idea of civics and how government can work for people," he said. "As the pandemic ends and there's so much division, I think it's time to really identify the good things that make us American and that is this idea of community and doing for others."

Auburn's population has decreased from the 2010 U.S. Census to the 2020 Census. When asked about the change, Cuddy noted the city's population has been decreasing for decades, just as it has for most upstate New York communities.

"We can't judge a city's success based purely on population. It comes down to quality of life. So when I drive around Auburn, I see some progress over the last seven and a half years. I think the quality of life has improved," he said. "The population has decreased slightly and decreased in line with other communities of our size, but I drive in the surrounding communities and I don't see the kind of activity and the teeming growth that I see in Auburn."

In terms of how the city has handled the pandemic, he said the state, county and federal governments have taken the lead, but said the city is "always on standby." He also mentioned the city's efforts such as having firefighters become vaccinators, holding clinics on city-run property and assisting the Cayuga County Health Department "in any way we can," in addition to providing services to Auburnians on an everyday basis.

Tim Lattimore

Republican Tim Lattimore has been involved in the community for decades, including being a former councilor and mayor of Auburn and currently serving his third and final term as a Cayuga County legislator. With this council bid — one he is making after losing four straight mayoral runs — he hopes to continue the work he has done over the years.

"When I leave this Earth, I want people to say I left it better then when I found it," Lattimore said.

Having been born in Auburn, lived in the city most of his life and raised his children here, he feels invested in the area's success. A broker at the insurance company Aversa Agency Inc., he wants people who were raised in the area as children to stay to live in the city.

One of his priorities if elected would be to expand the tax base for the city and the county, arguing "If there's more people pulling the tax wagon, the load is a lot less," as he feels the middle class is being "squeezed." Lattimore said also he would want to work with the Democrats on the council, of which there is currently a majority. He has been collaborating with those on different ends of the political spectrum for years, while noting he would not be afraid to speak his mind.

"I have no problem getting along with people as long as they want to do the right thing," Lattimore said. "I'll work with anybody who wants to make this place better, but I will stand up to power."

He also believes strongly in economic development, saying he has experience bringing in industry into the area. In addition to the elected offices he's held, Lattimore served for a decade on the city and county planning boards. He also cited his three straight successful runs for a county Legislature seat representing an Auburn district as evidence that residents appreciate his ideas.

The protection of the Owasco Lake watershed is also important to Lattimore. He suggested a "greenbelt around the lakes" with vegetation stopping the flow of water and the nutrients in the water, and he would like the Finger Lakes Land Trust to be more active in the local watersheds and set up more vegetation along the lakes.

"We need less development in the watershed, and the land trust keeps it green," he said. "Hopefully, we can put in higher grasses."

Lattimore said he has no problem with farms and industry, he just believes there needs to be less development on the watershed. He also wants to be sure that new rules and regulations for the watershed, if adopted by the state, get enforced by the two official purveyors of Owasco Lake water: the city and the town of Owasco.

To address Auburn's population decrease, Lattimore would like the state's STAR system for senior citizens be enhanced, and advocated for less tax increases in general. He'd also like see more programs in the city and county for senior citizens to "get out and enjoy the day."

Lattimore believes more industry would help bring in people to work and that bringing the population back in the city and the state overall would help New York get back the "congressional muscle" he feels the state used to have.

Lattimore has been a vocal detractor of the upcoming ambulance service set to be operated by the city, slated to begin Nov. 1. He asked, "Where are the numbers?" in terms of Auburn's cost estimates for the ambulance system. He has concerns about the cost and potential liability claims involved in such an undertaking.

"As a risk manager in this business, I would look and see whether or not it's a wise move for us to be on the hook," he said.

He also slammed the various months-long contracts the city had been establishing over the last couple of years with TLC Emergency Medical Services, the city's longtime and current ambulance provider, until the Auburn-run system was approved by council earlier this year. TLC's current deal with Auburn runs through Oct. 31.

For the allocations for the American Rescue Plan, he said he would love to see the city and the county — which also scored federal money — go into shared services. He also suggested tourist attractions such as a zoo or aquarium, and going to the public to see what they would want the funding be used for.

