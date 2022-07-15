Auburn City Council discusses downtown on-street free parking program amid abuse

AUBURN — The Auburn City Council discussed whether to continue allowing up to two hours of free downtown parking amid continued abuse of the program.

The council did not make a decision at its meeting Thursday night at Memorial City Hall.

As a way to bring people back to downtown as businesses reopened from the pandemic, a city program allowing two hours of free on-street parking started in May 2021, with the support of the Auburn Business Improvement District.

In a discussion on the program during a council meeting in December, Stephanie DeVito, executive director of the Auburn Business Improvement District, said in a survey of businesses, that customers loved the free parking. She added business owners felt the spots needed to be monitored since drivers would continually stop in the same spaces in front of businesses all day. Council opted to revisit the issue in about six months in order for the Auburn Police Department to buy $4,000 software tracking the two hours of free parking, get it running and evaluate the new, stricter enforcement.

Sgt. Greg Gilfus, the APD's traffic safety officer, and DeVito both said during Thursday's discussion, drivers continue to abuse the two hours of free parking. DeVito said after the meeting she has observed people continually park in front of businesses for hours or at one space for a long period, making it harder for potential customers to find a spot.

During the discussion, Gilfus indicated the monitoring software had not worked the way the department hoped and discussed the issues with people abusing the program. If the downtown area were to return to its former system using the kiosks, Gilfus suggested two hours of free parking at the city's parking garage, where the city has made recent improvements. He said parking lots would remain the same and new software is being looked at.

"If we were to go back to the paid parking, just keep in mind the kiosks have been turned off for a while now, they need modem upgrades to a price of about $10,000," Gilfus said. "And batteries, some may be good, some may be bad, that would be in the ballpark of $3,000 if we had to replace all the batteries."

"The whole program sounds like a nightmare, said Councilor Timothy Locastro. "It's like you're doing twice the work when you don't need to."

Locastro said "there's got to be a program, software, something that works, that's working in other towns or villages."

"I agree with what you're saying, it just seems that there should be something to still offer free parking which would make your job a little easier," Gilfus said.

"If we were to switch back to not having (two hours of free parking) and go toward the ticket system, and (Sergeant) Gilfus and I had talked about this," DeVito said, "the outcome is really not going to change from what we have, because it's the mindset, it's the mentality of people that keep their cars there all day long, and they get ticket upon ticket upon ticket and we've proven that they go pay the ticket right away."

DeVito said the current system brings in tourists and people "from our region." She added she regularly stops people from out of town who are trying to "feed the meter" and when she tells them about the free parking, "you would have thought I gave them a million dollars, they're like, 'Thank you so much, this really makes a big difference.'"

Councilor Jimmy Giannettino said he has seen people abuse the current system.

"I get it, it's got to be a delicate balancing act between the business who want the two-hour free parking and those who want the turnover and we've got to come up with some compromise, I think we're focusing on who are saying it's great and ignoring the people who are complaining," he said. "Because my phone's ringing off the hook, now that I'm a BID member, from people who are fuming because they don't have the turnover, and they count on that turnover for elderly customers coming in to get eyeglasses, hearing aids, bills, going up to see their attorney."

At the first comment portion of the meeting, Sennett couple Kevin Sullivan and Charlene Holmes-Sullivan said they hope the city retains the free parking, saying it has encouraged them to go downtown more. They noted they signed a lease earlier that day for retail property at 144 Genesee St. Suite 100, for their business, Lake Life Laser Studio, which they hope to open soon.

"We saw it was on the agenda and we're just hopeful that that's will be able to continue in the future," Holmes-Sullivan said. "We feel that would be something that would be something beneficial for us as a business starting out for our customers to come see us."