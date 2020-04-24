Auburn City Council explores spending cuts in face of anticipated revenue decrease

The city of Auburn is rewriting its upcoming budget plan to reflect what is expected to be a big reduction in sales taxes, a large part of the city's annual revenue.
An initial budget proposal of $35.6 million — a 5.5% decrease from the 2019-20 revised budget — and a 1.9% property tax increase had been put together under the premise that sales tax revenue would come in at about $9 million, or flat with the current-year budgeted amount.
Mayor Mike Quill proposed at Thursday's meeting, livestreamed through the city's website, reducing that projection due to the shutdown of businesses because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Quill told city staff to come up with revised budget reflecting a 12% decrease in sales tax revenue projections from July to September 2020; a 9% decrease from October to December 2020; a 9% decrease from January to March 2021; and a 6% decrease from April to June 2021. The total average reduction would be about 9% for the fiscal year. The proposal said the city should use the "most recent sales tax revenue actual numbers to calculate this decrease."
City Manager Jeff Dygert plans to present the city council with a revised budget at the April 30 meeting under those guidelines while meeting the city's fund balance policy of staying at 10 to 13% of the city's total general fund. Dygert is also being asked to include a list of reductions and explanations on their impact on the city's departments and services.
"I also ask that the City Manager report back to us on potential for other savings such as what would be saved if there is no Auburn Doubleday’s 2020 season and any other scenarios," the mayor's proposal said.
"I'm hopeful that we will come through this OK, but it's going to be painful and we all know that," said Councilor Jimmy Giannettino, who said he was in favor of Quill's proposal. "We just need to be fiscally responsible, we need to tighten the budget, we need an austerity budget, and I think this sets us on that path."
Debbie McCormick seconded the parameters as well and said the city's employees are essential.
"The things that are going to have to go, I think, they'll be cut and hopefully restored if things go better than we expect, would be things like concerts, things like that that we spend money on that are great, it's a part of our quality of life," she said. "A lot of the things that we do in our parks, our Casey Park pool, things like that, I see those as things that would have to go before you would start to talk about anything more severe than that and this gives us flexibility. So hopefully staff are able to work with that in a way that won't affect essential services."
"We're on a tight budget, to be very honest," Quill said after the meeting. "Some people think we're extravagant. Until you actually work on the budget and see where everything goes, that's not the case.
"Every action has a separate opposite reaction, right?" he said. "Well, we have to be mindful, trying to be fair with our taxpayers. A lot of people aren't working."
Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.
