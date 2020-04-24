Auburn City Council explores spending cuts in face of anticipated revenue decrease

"I also ask that the City Manager report back to us on potential for other savings such as what would be saved if there is no Auburn Doubleday’s 2020 season and any other scenarios," the mayor's proposal said.

"I'm hopeful that we will come through this OK, but it's going to be painful and we all know that," said Councilor Jimmy Giannettino, who said he was in favor of Quill's proposal. "We just need to be fiscally responsible, we need to tighten the budget, we need an austerity budget, and I think this sets us on that path."

Debbie McCormick seconded the parameters as well and said the city's employees are essential.

"The things that are going to have to go, I think, they'll be cut and hopefully restored if things go better than we expect, would be things like concerts, things like that that we spend money on that are great, it's a part of our quality of life," she said. "A lot of the things that we do in our parks, our Casey Park pool, things like that, I see those as things that would have to go before you would start to talk about anything more severe than that and this gives us flexibility. So hopefully staff are able to work with that in a way that won't affect essential services."