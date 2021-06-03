Auburn City Council passes $38.2 million budget with 2% tax increase

AUBURN— Auburn City Council approved its 2021-22 budget on Thursday in a 4-1 vote along party lines.
The $38,170,312 spending plan, which is a 3.49% increase over the current year's budget, includes a 2% tax levy increase. Thursday vote during the council regular weekly meeting concludes a budget process that started in April.
The majority of council supported the 2% tax levy increase at a meeting last month after considering a range of tax scenarios. That levy bump is anticipated to roughly cover the $260,000 cost of getting six vehicles for the Auburn Police Department. The vehicles were taken out of an earlier budget draft, but the council requested in May that they be added back.
At Thursday's meeting, Mayor Mike Quill told City Manager Jeff Dygert that he commends him and city staff for their efforts during this budget season.
"This is the best budget presentation I've ever seen from the city of Auburn. It was well thought out, it was well presented," Quill told Dygert. "Yourself and your department heads, each and every one of them, had the facts and figures to justify what they were looking for."
Councilor Jimmy Giannettino expressed support for the budget. He said the budget is an "arduous process" in a normal period, adding that the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects made it more difficult. He talked about some of the things the budget covers, including maintenance for 22 city parks, 7,000-plus annual service calls responded to by the Auburn Fire Department and 108 miles of city streets that need to be maintained, including plowing, patching, salting and cleaning, plus code enforcement for over 4,000 properties. He noted the city's responsibilities have expanded during the pandemic.
"This budget allows us, as a council, to work with staff to address the concerns of citizens who contact us daily with their concerns. I can tell you that within the last 24 hours, I received emails from constituents who had concerns that required staff response. That response was immediate. That response is funded by the city budget," Giannettino said.
Councilor Timothy Locastro, the only Republican on the city council, cast the lone no vote.
"Nobody likes a tax increase," Locastro said after the meeting.
Auburn resident Dale Bush also argued against the levy hike.
"Things are coming back greatly but people are still struggling right now. Next year, it could be a different story," Bush said.
Before it was adopted, the budget proposal went through several changes over the last few months. The original draft presented to council in early April included a 3.3% tax levy increase. Councilors considered a variety of options, including one with no tax increase, before settling on the final proposal.
Police Chief Shawn Butler previously addressed the importance of new APD vehicles put back into the budget, saying last month the city has a five-year replacement plan for vehicles which started in 2017. APD didn't acquire any new vehicles last year due to cuts amid the pandemic. The plan lets the department have more "reliable vehicles" with less wear and tear while incurring less maintenance costs, Butler said, adding the plan allows the department to transfer their older vehicles to other city departments.
Although Auburn is set to get federal funds, that money can't go toward the general fund. Dygert had said the city got some information on how the $22.18 million in federal aid that Auburn will receive via the American Rescue Plan relief bill can be utilized, and that funding can't be directed to the general fund.
The newly adopted city budget will go into effect when the city's fiscal year starts on July 1.
