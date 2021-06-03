Auburn City Council passes $38.2 million budget with 2% tax increase

AUBURN— Auburn City Council approved its 2021-22 budget on Thursday in a 4-1 vote along party lines.

The $38,170,312 spending plan, which is a 3.49% increase over the current year's budget, includes a 2% tax levy increase. Thursday vote during the council regular weekly meeting concludes a budget process that started in April.

The majority of council supported the 2% tax levy increase at a meeting last month after considering a range of tax scenarios. That levy bump is anticipated to roughly cover the $260,000 cost of getting six vehicles for the Auburn Police Department. The vehicles were taken out of an earlier budget draft, but the council requested in May that they be added back.

At Thursday's meeting, Mayor Mike Quill told City Manager Jeff Dygert that he commends him and city staff for their efforts during this budget season.

"This is the best budget presentation I've ever seen from the city of Auburn. It was well thought out, it was well presented," Quill told Dygert. "Yourself and your department heads, each and every one of them, had the facts and figures to justify what they were looking for."