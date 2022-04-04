Auburn City Council to vote on first water rate increase since 2016

Following a presentation last month warning that the city's water fund could be depleted in one to two years without a rate increase, Auburn city councilors this week will vote on a resolution that would add an estimated $35 per year to the average customer.

The resolution recommended by city staff for council's consideration at Thursday's meeting would take the retail water rate for residential customers from $2.62 per hundred cubic feet to $3.35. The recommendation follows a rate study started last summer, which marked five years since the city's most recent water rate increase in 2016.

"The City Department of Municipal Utilities, Comptroller, and engineering consultant GHD worked over the past year to refine the rate model, updating current usage, billable flows, and revenue projections and found our current water rate did not sustain a healthy water fund, and a rate increase was required," said Seth Jensen, director of municipal utilities, in a memo to the mayor and council dated April 7.

In the past year, the city was forced to use $303,000 in water fund reserves in order to maintain services and cover capital project costs. If the rate remained unchanged going forward, Jensen said, the city would have a negative water fund balance in one to two years.

City staff is recommending that the rate increase be phased in for water customers who pay monthly instead of quarterly. These are the largest customers, typically businesses that use a considerably higher amount of water. The rate for monthly payers would go to $2.99 per hundred cubic feet in the first year, and then to $3.35 in the second year. The effective dates for the rate changes would be May 1, 2022, and May 1, 2023.

The rate increases would also be passed through to the surrounding municipal water districts that purchase water from the city of Auburn, which include the towns of Throop, Sennett and Aurelius, as well as the Cayuga County Water and Sewer Authority.

During a March 10 presentation at the Auburn City Council meeting, councilors expressed support for the proposal, while acknowledging that no one likes to see a rate increase.

Unlike rate increases that families pay for private-sector utilities like electricity or cable, Councilor Jimmy Giannettino said, the city's approach has been methodical and transparent.

"We've come up with a methodology that works," he said. "We're not just picking numbers out of a hat."

Councilor Ginny Kent said the proposal to phase in the rate increase for the largest customers was a responsible approach so those customers will have time to adjust while the city ensures its water fund remains healthy.

"I really appreciate that you thought that through and recommended that because I think that's the right thing to do," she said.

City staff also provided comparisons for Auburn's water rate. The national average for monthly municipal water service is $38.67 per month, while Auburn's would be $21.90, according to data collected by an online water billing collection firm.

The rate increase for the average residential water customer would translate into an extra $8.76 per quarter, or $35.04 per year. Customers who pay for the city's minimum use threshold would see annual bills go up by an estimated $5.11 per quarter.

The city is not planning to increase sewer rates. Auburn customers pay for both water and sewer services on the same bills.

Jeremy Boyer can be reached at (315) 282-2231 or jeremy.boyer@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenBoyer

