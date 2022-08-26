Auburn City Council to vote on redevelopment of Olympia Terrace public housing complex

AUBURN — The Auburn City Council will vote in September on a pair of resolutions connected to a project to redevelop a public housing complex.

At its meeting Thursday night, Stephanie Hutchinson, executive director of the Auburn Housing Authority and CEO of its nonprofit affiliate, AHA Development Corporation, spoke about the groups' effort to redevelop Olympia Terrace, a housing complex for people of low and moderate income. The council is slated to vote next month on resolutions for a $3,000 per year payment in lieu of tax agreement and to show support for the project.

Hutchinson said the authority had completed the redevelopment of the Brogan Manor complex, with the redevelopment of the final section of the Melone Village complex next summer. The city previously entered into PILOT agreements for those properties. Olympia Terrace, which was built in 1980 and contains 50 units, is the only public housing complex the housing authority still owns, Hutchinson said.

AHA Development Corporation intends to apply to the state this fall for funding to redevelop Olympia Terrace, adding it will involve "a 22-month complete gut rehab of the property."

Sustainable operating costs "for the post-rehab complex," Hutchinson said, have to be demonstrated in order to qualify for funding, in addition to showing that the city of Auburn supports the application for funding.

"Therefore, I'm requesting that the city establish a PILOT agreement for the property in the amount of $3,000 per year and that the city pass a resolution of support for our proposed project, which we will include in our application for funding," she said.

Councilor Terry Cuddy said the "success of the Brogan Manor rehab" and the current work on Melone Village is providing quality housing in the city.

"It's going to do the same for Olympia Terrace, so this makes sense, and I will be supporting this," Cuddy said.

Councilor Jimmy Giannettino asked Hutchinson if any rehabilitation efforts have been made to the complex since it was built. She said "we've replaced kitchens and bathrooms once" and added the roof had been replaced, so that wouldn't be included in the potential upcoming work.

"We've replaced doors, and siding, I believe, but other than that, nothing major, and the reason it has to be a gut rehab is because there's asbestos in the flooring, so we already have to do away with that or encapsulate it," Hutchinson said. "But also, in order to meet the new energy standards that we need to meet in order to score enough points on the application to get the funding, basically the whole building shell has to be taken down and replaced."

Councilor Timothy Locastro asked if the complex was at full capacity, Hutchinson said no.

"We've been leasing down for about a year in anticipation of doing the construction. So there's 50 units total, the plan is to start with 25 units and move the tenants out of those units and put them in the vacant units at the property, do those 25, move those tenants back and then do the remaining 25," Hutchinson said. "So in a perfect world, we'd have 25 vacancies by the time we start construction. Today we have 14 vacancies."

Hutchinson said the "ideal start date" for construction would be June 2023. The overall cost is currently estimated to be $14 million. While Hutchinson noted the housing authority is "always hoping" that prices for materials stabilize and "comes down a bit, but we can't depend on that," so some cuts will probably need to be made to the construction budget.

In other news

• The city will apply for federal funds for a bridge replacement.

Council approved a resolution to apply to the U.S. Department of Transportation for the 2022 Bridge Investment Program in order to replace the Canoga Street Bridge over the Owasco Outlet.

The Federal Highway Administration announced the availability of grant money for three categories of bridge programs.

The project is estimated to cost $6,000,000 with a local match requirement of 20% or $1,200,000, consisting of a non-Federal cost-share.

Since the city doesn't have the money needed to pay for the replacement, it is necessary to secure DOT funding from the 2022 Bridge Investment Program.

Jenny Haines, Auburn's director of planning and development, acting as interim city manager while Jeff Dygert was absent, said if the city is ultimately awarded the grant, "then we will be coming back to the council related to the city's share," which would be requested as a part of a bond. The council would need to vote on that before the project could move forward, if the city gets the grant. Haines said the estimate for the city's share for the project is $1.2 million.

• The council approved Brandi Crehan as a deputy clerk for processing marriage licenses for incarcerated people at Auburn Correctional Facility. The resolution for the appointment said the council appointed Suzanne Fisher as the deputy clerk for those purposes, but "the City Clerk’s office has been notified that Ms. Fisher will no longer be serving in said position due to her retirement."