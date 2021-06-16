Auburn City Council to vote Thursday on launching new city-run ambulance service

Dygert said the city would run its own ambulance service with a staff of 25 full-time paramedics and EMTs. He said it could be funded fully from revenues that come from fees charged to users of the service.

Lon Fricano, longtime director of operations in Auburn, sent Auburn city councilors an email earlier this month questioning the viability of Dygert's plan. Fricano said high costs structurally built into a municipally run service would make it impossible to operate without taxpayer subsidy.

Fricano also defended the service that TLC has provided, saying it has handled 90,523 emergency and non-emergency without a formal complaint.

Fricano urged the city council to have an independent analysis done of the city's plan before making the change.

But if the council moves forward with the city-run ambulance department, Fricano said, TLC will work with the city to ensure a safe transition.

Another resolution on Thursday's agenda extends the current short-term contract with TLC, which is due to expire at the end of June, through Oct. 31.

"At that time, the City will begin providing ambulance services within the City of Auburn," the extension resolution states.

The resolution authorizing the creation of the new service does not include any financial details for the plan. In the "fiscal implications" section of a memo to council from city corporation counsel Stacy DeForrest that is attached to the resolution, no dollar figures are included. Instead, it notes that the resolution also authorizes the city comptroller to establish expenditure and revenue accounts for the new service.

