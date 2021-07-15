Auburn City Council urges state to adopt Owasco Lake watershed rules

To show its support for the New York state communities that are working on or want to be making or updating watershed rules rules and regulations for the protection of their own drinking water sources, the council, with the help of the Riverkeeper environmental advocacy group, created a letter for support and a sample resolution, "which will be disseminated to watershed communities of the Finger Lakes and beyond," the resolution continued. The sample resolution is meant to adaptable by other municipalities.

Before the vote, Councilor Terry Cuddy said it was important to give municipalities an opportunity to create their own watershed regulations and talked about the importance of the updated rules.

"Our model is a model that I think works. We want to see it come to fruition so that the rules can be enacted," he said.

In other news:

• The Auburn Police Department has a new chief.