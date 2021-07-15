Auburn City Council urges state to adopt Owasco Lake watershed rules

AUBURN — The Auburn City Council is calling on the state to adopt the rules and regulations for the Owasco Lake Watershed.
At its meeting Thursday night, the council unanimously approved a resolution requesting the state Department of Health adopt the updated watershed rules and to set up a transparent process for watershed rules created by other communities to be approved in a timely fashion.
The council and the Owasco Town Council approved the updated watershed directives at a special joint meeting in October. The Cayuga County Department of Planning and Economic Development started working with the Owasco Lake Watershed Management Council on the new edicts in 2017 in order to update enforceable regulations for protecting the lake for the first time since 1984.
"Most watershed rules and regulations in effect were last updated decades ago, and many water sources have no watershed rules and regulations in effect, leaving many communities without effective protections," the resolution said. The resolution, which was available via the city's website, asks the health department to "establish a transparent process for the timely approval of updated draft watershed rules and regulations submitted by other communities."
To show its support for the New York state communities that are working on or want to be making or updating watershed rules rules and regulations for the protection of their own drinking water sources, the council, with the help of the Riverkeeper environmental advocacy group, created a letter for support and a sample resolution, "which will be disseminated to watershed communities of the Finger Lakes and beyond," the resolution continued. The sample resolution is meant to adaptable by other municipalities.
Before the vote, Councilor Terry Cuddy said it was important to give municipalities an opportunity to create their own watershed regulations and talked about the importance of the updated rules.
"Our model is a model that I think works. We want to see it come to fruition so that the rules can be enacted," he said.
In other news:
• The Auburn Police Department has a new chief.
Lt. James Slayton, who has been with the department since 1998, was sworn in as chief at the meeting, and will take command Friday. He is replacing Chief Shawn Butler, who retires Friday after 25 years with the agency. Butler served the last five years as chief.
Slayton first served as a patrol officer for 10 years with the APD, before working as a school resource officer for eight years. He was promoted to patrol lieutenant when Butler was named chief in 2016. Slayton was announced as the administrative lieutenant of planning and training in 2019.
Memorial City hall was packed with people to congratulate Slayton and Butler, including Cayuga County Sheriff Brian Schenck and Cayuga County District Attorney Jon Budelmann.
• Resolutions to authorize multiple consolidated funding application were approved.
The Seward House Museum is requesting a grant from the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation & Historic Preservation for "a park project to be located at 33 South Street." Another resolution approved an application for $300,000 from Empire State Development’s Market NY program to implement a marketing initiative. For a required local match of 25%, or $100,000, the city would pull from American Rescue Plan Act funding meant to speed the recovery of Tourism, Travel and Hospitality Sectors from the (COVID-19) pandemic," the resolution said.
The city will also be turning in an application for a $250,000 grant to create a concrete skate park at Casey Park, which is estimated to cost $500,000. The other half of the cost would be covered with $250,000 in matching funds from the city's community development block grant money. Additionally, the council endorsed Seymour Library's request from the parks office for a grant to repair the Case Memorial Building located at 176-178 Genesee St.
Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.