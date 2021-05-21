Auburn city hall allowing vaccinated people to go maskless in building

The city will still track who is coming in and out of city hall, Dygert added, so the city can help with contact tracing if there is a COVID-19 exposure.

In other news

• The city is planning to hold events this year after not having any last summer due to the pandemic.

Following some of the COVID-19 era restrictions being relaxed, Dygert said, the city is anticipating being able to hold some events.

He added that the city will need to be careful to stay complaint with current regulations, in terms of where events are hosted. He said he believes the public will be seeing announcements in the coming weeks and that the city will try to use some of its venues where entry points can be controlled.

"It's hard for us to do anything (in an) open park where you can enter from any area without a controlled entry area to keep track of whose coming and going to make sure we're in compliance," Dygert continued. "We've got some different ideas for some venues, city-owned venues (where) we can start to open some of these events."

Dygert said after the meeting that there is some funding included in the city's proposed 2021-22 budget for events.

Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.