Auburn city hall allowing vaccinated people to go maskless in building

People who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 are now able to be in Memorial City Hall in Auburn without face masks.
City Manager Jeff Dygert said during a city council meeting Thursday that people are no longer required to wear masks if they are vaccinated but that unvaccinated people still need to wear them. This comes after Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced earlier this week that the state will adopt the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's recent guidance saying that fully vaccinated people don't need to maintain social distancing or wear masks.
Dygert said the policy mirrors state guidelines for indoor gatherings and venues. Individuals in the building who aren't vaccinated are asked to still wear masks in common areas.
"We're also required to create distinct areas for each of those groups, so this is something you'll see at sporting events, indoor public meetings, things like that, for a period of time," he said. "We'll continue to watch that and as things change and evolve, we will do the same."
During Thursday's meeting, people who weren't fully vaccinated were on one side of the room while vaccinated people were on the other side and could go maskless.
The city will still track who is coming in and out of city hall, Dygert added, so the city can help with contact tracing if there is a COVID-19 exposure.
In other news
• The city is planning to hold events this year after not having any last summer due to the pandemic.
Following some of the COVID-19 era restrictions being relaxed, Dygert said, the city is anticipating being able to hold some events.
He added that the city will need to be careful to stay complaint with current regulations, in terms of where events are hosted. He said he believes the public will be seeing announcements in the coming weeks and that the city will try to use some of its venues where entry points can be controlled.
"It's hard for us to do anything (in an) open park where you can enter from any area without a controlled entry area to keep track of whose coming and going to make sure we're in compliance," Dygert continued. "We've got some different ideas for some venues, city-owned venues (where) we can start to open some of these events."
Dygert said after the meeting that there is some funding included in the city's proposed 2021-22 budget for events.
