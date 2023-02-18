AUBURN — The first woman to serve as corporation counsel for the Auburn city government will be leaving the role, with the city's assistant corporation counsel set to be promoted.

Stacy Tamburrino told The Citizen Thursday that Feb. 17 would be her last day as corporation counsel after having the job for nearly six years. Nate Garland, the city's assistant corporation counsel, will take over the seat but since he will be on vacation next week, Tamburrino will be acting as main counsel at the Auburn City Council meeting on Feb. 23.

She will be joining Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES' staff of labor attorneys starting Feb. 27. Tamburrino said she discovered a passion for labor relations during her time with the city.

"I absolutely adored working with our unions here and our employees here, so this is that on a larger scale," she said. "I'm really excited for the education, school law piece of it because that will be new and kind of exciting for me."

Although Tamburrino found being the first woman corporation counsel in the history of Auburn to be daunting, she is proud of what she and others accomplished during her tenure.

"I hope that my co-workers would say I made a teeny tiny difference along the way and tried to do my best and bring my best to the city, and that's all you can do, right?," Tamburrino said.

Although the city gets "criticized every now and again about not being as diverse, maybe, as it should be, but I think if you look around, between my position and then other positions, there's a lot of smart, talented women here, and that's something, that's important," she added.

When giving an example of something she did during her time with the city she is proud of, Tamburrino cited the "successful union relationships" she and others built together.

She talked about how she felt closing out this chapter of her 20-year law career while starting a new one.

"I feel honestly very grateful and excited all at once. It's bittersweet because I formed a lot of close working relationships with the people here," Tamburrino said. "I'm going to miss all of them and I'm grateful for the time and privilege of working with them, but I'm also really excited over the new job and the new opportunity."

Tamburrino, an Auburn native, was first appointed as Auburn's assistant corporation counsel in 2015 and replaced John Rossi as corporation counsel in 2017.

Auburn City Manager Jeff Dygert said Garland's first day in his new role is technically Feb. 20, but since he will be on vacation next week, he will be coming back in and running the corporation counsel office around "the first week of March," Dygert said. He noted the city is already advertising for the assistant corporation counsel position.

Garland, a former Cayuga County assistant district attorney, took on the assistant counsel position in 2017.

Dygert said he feels good about Garland heading up the counsel office and praised Tamburrino.

"She's done a ton of work and we've accomplished a lot of great things and I wish her well in her next chapter of her life and her endeavors," Dygert said.