Auburn council approves city-run ambulance service

Later, Dygert said the city received an opinion from the New York Conference of Mayors saying Auburn can't have a multi-year contract with an ambulance service, which it had previously done with TLC.

Councilor Debby McCormick expressed support for the city-run coverage, saying the COVID-19 pandemic reinforced the need for the change and the collaborations the city could start with this could prompt changes to how health care is handled in the city.

"This is a very critical and important road that we're going to take, and I wholeheartedly support it," she said.

Quill, Giannettino and Councilor Terry Cuddy all expressed support for the change.

Locastro said he wasn't against the idea of changing the ambulance service, but believes TLC does "a great job." He said he would need to see an independent study on the proposal before he would support it.

"If it looks good, I'll support it. But as of right now, until I get that study, I'm not going to support it," he said.