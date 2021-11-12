Auburn council approves settling opioid case for $280K

The city of Auburn is set to receive approximately $280,000 over a period of years from a settlement with opioid manufacturers and distributors.

At a meeting Nov. 9, the Auburn City Council approved a resolution agreeing to settlement agreements between the city and health care company Johnson & Johnson and multiple distributors, respectively, in addition to approving the New York Opioid Settlement Sharing Agreement.

The resolution, available via the city's website, said the city is a named plaintiff in City of Auburn v. Purdue Pharma L.P., et al case. The lawsuit names opioid manufacturers, opioid distributors and chain pharmacies.

McKesson Corporation, Cardinal Health, Inc., AmerisourceBergen Drug Corporation and several other companies are named, based on claims that the distributors "contributed to the opioid epidemic by failing to comply with their obligations under the federal Controlled Substances Act and the New York Controlled Substances Act to implement adequate measures to prevent diversion of the prescription opioids they distributed to pharmacies and others, all of which contributed to a public health crisis in the City of Auburn," the resolution said.

The resolution also said the suit "alleges several causes of action against defendant Johnson and Johnson/Jansen (J & J) pursuant to its role as opioid manufacturer which resulted in the same harm visited upon the City of Auburn." The resolution also noted the funds under the two agreements will be "distributed among the various participating political subdivisions" according to the state sharing agreement.

At Tuesday's council meeting, posted as a video on the city website, Auburn Assistant Corporation Counsel Nate Garland said the city is set to receive approximately $280,000 through the settlement. At one point, he said he believed the Johnson & Johnson settlement payout would be over four years and the distributors settlement would be over 18 years.

"Presumably that's based on the size of the corporate entities and their ability to absorb this sort of payout," he said.

The resolution in front of council was "a relatively small carve-out" from around the 20 different defendants from the class action lawsuit.

Garland stressed "these are just two pieces of a much larger puzzle." By signing off on the sharing agreement, the council established a framework for when larger settlements come through.

He noted there "are dozens of other defendants named," including Purdue.

"Our lawyers have advised us that this is the first step among many that we'll be taking in terms of holding those corporate entities accountable," Garland said.

He also said there are certain approved uses for the funds, but he said there are several ways municipalities can use these funds. City Manager Jeff Dygert said there will follow-up conversations on those funds will be spent, saying the city wants to get "the funds in-hand" before committing the money to anything. He also said the city wants to confirm "at what rate we'll receive those funds."

"These companies that are listed basically have caused a lot of pain for so many people, so many families, not only in Auburn and Cayuga County but in this nation due to their practices," Councilor Terry Cuddy said.

Cuddy added he believes these settlements could help going forward but "it should have never gotten to this point. The oversight, or lack thereof, allowed this to happen and I just hope that this never happens again or is not allowed to continue to happen."

Councilor Jimmy Giannettino also weighed in.

"While these individuals and these companies are being held accountable financially, it's unfortunate they're not being held accountable criminally," he said.

Giannettino also the city's participation in the lawsuit is an example of Auburn doing everything it can to address the opioid crisis.

Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.