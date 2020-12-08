Auburn council meetings going online due to COVID-19

The Auburn City Council meeting set for Thursday, Dec. 10, has been canceled, and meetings the rest of the month will be held through videoconference due to the spike in local COVID-19 cases.
The remaining city meetings throughout the month will be closed to the public but will be shown live online, the city announced in a news release.
These changes are being made due to "increased cases of the Coronavirus in the community, as well as, positive test cases that have been experienced recently within the City of Auburn organization," the news release said.
The meetings will be livestreamed and viewable on the city site at auburnny.gov/auburn-city-council/pages/channel.
The Dec. 17 meeting will still be held at 5 p.m. over videoconference, as will the Dec. 22 meeting. The latter meeting will be held that day, which is a Tuesday, due to that Thursday being Christmas Eve.
City Clerk Chuck Mason said via text that anyone who wants to speak during one of the two public to be heard portions of a meeting must sign up for the online video conference by 4 p.m. on the day of the meeting. The video conferencing registration will be posted on the city website on the Friday before each meeting, along with that meeting's agenda.
For more information, contact City Manager Jeff Dygert at (315) 255-4146 or jdygert@auburnny.gov.
