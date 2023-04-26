As part of their budget discussions, most members of the Auburn City Council recommended ending a pandemic-prompted program allowing for two hours of free on-street parking in the downtown area.

The council gave input on the 2023-24 budget to City Manager Jeff Dygert during a meeting Thursday as a part of efforts to eventually finalize the spending plan this spring. As part of that input, every council member chimed in on a previous proposal from city staff to return to paid on-street parking.

The city government started a program in May 2021 allowing for two hours of free on-street parking in Auburn's downtown area. The program's aim was to bring people downtown as businesses fully reopened from the COVID-19 pandemic. Another initiative was to give parking violators courtesy tickets, educating them about a first violation instead of a ticket that carries a fine.

Sgt. Greg Gilfus, traffic coordinator for the Auburn Police Department, suggested the city now eliminate the initial two hours of downtown parking. He noted the city has lost parking revenues over the last couple years due to the program. Gilfus also said the current on-street parking rate is 25 cents per 15 minutes, coming to $1 an hour, with a two-hour parking limit. He proposed a rate change of 50 cents for every 15 minutes, at $2 an hour, for on-street and off-street parking, with the paid two-hour limit remaining.

The lost parking revenue was covered by the federal American Rescue Plan Act funds the city received during the pandemic.

Councilor Terry Cuddy on Thursday said that Gilfus' presentation was "needed."

"I think that, No. 1, it acknowledges that this council, in the light of COVID, wanted to bring people downtown in a time where people were less apt to want to go out," Cuddy said.

He said "we do need to bring back paid parking," and mentioned the lost revenue. However, Cuddy suggested keeping the paid parking time of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, "at least at this point," as opposed to Gilfus' proposed timeframe of extending to 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Saturday.

"That would be tough for people after work to get used to paying for parking (after 5 p.m.). I don't want to just jump right into 8 p.m. Let's see where we are, let's see where the revenue is, post-COVID, with the new implementation," Cuddy said.

The councilor also recommended keeping the $1 an hour rate in place and also said he believed it was necessary to pay different equipment costs related to the proposal of getting rid of the two hours of free parking, including over $17,000 in upgrades to the city's parking kiosks, as the kiosks have not been turned on in two years.

"I know it's a hefty price tag but we've got to do it, because we've got to do it right," he said. "We can't have machines that don't work."

Councilor Ginny Kent also supported the return of the on-street parking fees, but talked about allowing the two hours of free parking at the parking garage to stay in place. She also supported Cuddy's idea to keep the paid parking at 8 a.m.-5 p.m., noting Auburn's downtown nightlife is busy.

"I don't want to see anything touching that as we roll this out," she said.

Councilor Timothy Locastro said he wants the two hours of free on-street parking to remain.

"I think that really helps downtown and I'm going to stick to that," Locastro said.

Councilor Jimmy Giannettino also said he was in favor of bringing back the paid parking system, but he suggested allowing for four courtesy tickets a year for violators, "once a quarter, so every quarter it resets." He also said he understands Locastro's stance on parking.

"I think what we're proposing is kind of a middle ground amongst it all. There's a group of businesses downtown that want free parking, there's a group of businesses downtown that don't want free parking," he said. "They've come to me and said that it's hurt their business, due in large part to people who are parking out there for extended periods of time, and then we have staffing coming to us with a recommendation, so I think we're taking those three different opinions and we're coming up with a compromise."

Giannettino also emphasized that he feels how the city would communicate the potential elimination of the two hours of free parking would be important.

"If we're going to make a change, we really need to make a concerted effort to not only relay it to the businesses but to educate them and give them the tools necessary to educate their customers," he said, suggesting having posters in windows of businesses related to parking locations throughout downtown. Giannettino said he believes "we should allocate some funding for that so that we do it right."

Mayor Mike Quill agreed with bringing back paid parking, telling Locastro he understands his perspective but said he feels the free two hour system has been misused.

Budget recommendations

Other budget suggestions from councilors included Cuddy requesting a $5,000 budget line for a summer camp pilot program. He said the activities campers would take on would benefit Auburn, "whether it be tree planting, the mitigation of invasive specifies in the city limits or watershed protection, these are things that directly affect the people of Auburn."

Cuddy also mentioned Dr. Walt Aikman, a local forester and co-founder of the environmental group Grow Auburn's Trees!, is looking at grants for this program. He also said he has been working on the camp concept with administrators at Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES, where he serves as an instructor.

During an April 6 presentation on the city's preliminary 2023-24 budget, Dygert said he anticipated a "tough year" ahead. City Comptroller Rachel Jacobs said at the time that Auburn's draft funding gap is around $3 million, but it could possibly be resolved via combination of increasing revenues, using city fund balance and using ARPA fund money from the federal money connected to workforce development for collective bargaining agreement increases.

Locastro argued against increasing the tax levy for the 2023-24 budget, and brought up Auburn's recent efforts to potentially attract workers in the wake of the upcoming Micron project. The leading semiconductor chip company said last fall it plans to invest $100 billion over 20 years to build a chip plant in the Onondaga County town of Clay, with construction slated to begin in 2024. That facility is expected to generate 9,000 new jobs, in addition to 40,000 more positions in supporting industries.

"Here we are trying to attract people from Micron to live here, we're trying to attract people just to move in to Auburn. I think we all got to work together to try to keep taxes down as low as we can to attract these people," Locastro said. "I mean, if all the sudden we're raising taxes to the (tax) cap, I mean, people aren't stupid, they're going to look at the last three or four years and what we're doing with our taxes and that's going to determine where they're going (to move.)"