Auburn councilors may raise city manager pay by 22%

The Auburn City Council is scheduled to vote Thursday on a contract proposal that would reappoint the city manager and take his annual salary up to $150,000.

City Manager Jeff Dygert has been serving as the permanent city manager since October 2016, when he was appointed to the position after serving as interim city manager for the previous six months. Prior to that, he was the Auburn fire chief.

Dygert's original city manager employment contract expired last month, and now the council is set to vote on a new deal that would be retroactive to Oct. 10 and run through June 30, 2025, according to a copy of the proposed deal attached to this week's council meeting agenda.

The proposed contract takes Dygert's yearly base pay from $122,515 to $150,000, an increase of 22.4%. The deal also would reduce Dygert's cost-sharing for health insurance premiums by $1,159.

The new contract guarantees the city manager a 2% annual raise that would go into effect on Jan. 1 each year. Under the previous contract, which started with a base annual pay of $115,000, the city manager's raises were tied to the federal cost-of-living index and job performance.