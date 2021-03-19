Auburn councilors OK State Street park bids; work to start in April

The Auburn City Council approved two key contractors for a project to turn a gravel-filled lot on State Street into a small events plaza, with the long-gestating endeavor expected to begin construction next month.
The city has been working for several years to redevelop 1-7 State St. into a public space. At a virtual meeting Thursday night, the council passed separate resolutions authorizing firms Crane Hogan Structural Systems Inc. and Popli Design Group for the project's construction and construction inspection services, respectively.
The services went out to bid earlier this year. Crane Hogan, based in Spencerport, was awarded the construction bid in the amount of $1,133,113.50, the resolution said, provided it meets requirements such as approval from the state department. The resolution for the construction inspection services agreement said the contract with the Popli group would not exceed $45,000.
Earlier in the meeting, the council authorized an ordinance for issuing $400,000 in serial bonds for the project. Auburn has secured $1 million in state funding through the Downtown Revitalization Initiative. Director of Planning and Development Jenny Haines said at Thursday's meeting that the city plans to have construction start in April, expecting to be finished by Nov. 12.
Councilor Jimmy Giannettino asked if there have been conversations with property owners, noting establishments have had difficulties during the COVID-19 pandemic. He emphasized the importance of communicating with them about work in advance, saying "the last thing we want to do is interrupt their business."
Haines said she spoke with every building owner on that block and most of the commercial tenants. She said the city plans to frequently communicate with them, and they talked about weekly emails and having the building owners be a part of their construction progress meetings.
"We definitely want to keep everyone engaged and involved. I have taken some notes from some of our building owners and tenants down there that we'll be mindful of as we go. Everybody understands that it's going to be a little messy down there, but they're happy that we're (keeping) the road open. That's been one of the biggest main questions," she said. "There might be times here and there where we might have deliveries (where) we might have to close it for a few minutes here and there. We're going to maintain as much parking as we can. The places in front of the site, obviously, we will need, but there will be parking available on the street as well."
The State Street site is the former location of the Kalet's Department Store. It was taken over by the city due to tax foreclosure in 1995. There were various attempts over the years to redevelop the land, including a theater, but the city eventually opted to turn it into an outdoor public park.
In other news
• Councilors also approved a resolution adopting the fiscal years 2021-25 capital improvement program.
The background memo on the resolution said city staff had previously identified five separate projects and three vehicles seeking bond fund authorization during the 2021 fiscal year.
Under general fund projects, these undertakings include the State Street plaza project, the annual road improvement program and an Auburn Fire Department fleet vehicle. Initiatives under sewer fund project include the Biosolids Dryer & Wastewater Treatment Plant Improvement Project, the memo said, and city-wide sewer collection system improvement. The memo noted the solid waste fund project includes the final closure of the city landfill and installing a gas collection system.
