Auburn councilors told final landfill closure process to cost $5.8 million

The city of Auburn is getting closer to finishing the process of closing its landfill.

At a virtual meeting Thursday night, the Auburn City Council heard the first reading of an ordnance allowing the issuance of $5.85 million in serial bonds to finance the landfill's closure. That ordinance is set to go in front of council April 8. The council also heard a presentation from Superintendent of Public Works Mike Talbot on the closure.

Talbot said in February 2019 the landfill had about two years of life left before it would be full and that garbage drop-off had to be reduced 50%. Design work for a transfer station — an area where trash is collected before it's brought to another landfill — started in winter 2018. The transfer station opened in November 2020.

Talbot said closures of parts of the landfill from 2007 to 2019 came to "roughly 49% of the landfill" and was paid out of fund balance, with around half of the landfill left, which is what the bond ordinance is for.