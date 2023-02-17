As the longtime mayor of Auburn, Michael Quill has seen a lot. What he hasn't seen, though, is more state aid for the city.

In his final year as mayor, Quill hopes that will change.

The Auburn City Council passed a resolution on Thursday urging Gov. Kathy Hochul and state legislators to increase Aid and Incentives to Municipalities in the 2023-24 budget. AIM funding is unrestricted aid to local governments.

During Quill's 16 years as mayor, state AIM funding has either been flat or was slashed. In the 2011-12 budget, the first approved under former Gov. Andrew Cuomo's leadership, state aid for Auburn decreased from $5,083,768 to $4,982,093.

After that state aid cut, annual AIM funding remained at $4,982,093 for the next decade. Gov. Kathy Hochul's proposed 2023-24 budget does not include increased funding for cities and other municipalities. If the budget is approved without additional aid for cities, Auburn would again get $4,982,093.

In its resolution, the city council said "a strong state and local fiscal partnership is essential to generating economic vitality in all regions of our state" and providing state aid to municipalities "is a critical component of such a partnership."

Councilors also noted that while cities and other local governments have not received more state aid, school districts typically get annual increases. Hochul's proposed budget would increase state school aid by more than $3 billion, including a $7.4 million increase for the Auburn Enlarged City School District.

There was little discussion about the resolution before the city council passed it by a 4-0 vote — Councilor Tim Locastro was absent. The only comment came from Quill, who will not seek a record-setting fifth term as mayor this year.

"Money hasn't gone up but my hair has gone white," he said.

The AIM funding has also remained flat for villages and towns. In Cayuga County, those payments currently range from $28,767 for the town of Brutus to $3,765 for the village of Cato.