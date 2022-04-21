Auburn council's 2022-23 budget input includes city hall security, cat spaying program

AUBURN — Funding for a cat spaying and neutering program and Memorial City Hall security were among the suggestions made by Auburn City Council members during a budget discussion.

The council gave input on the city's proposed 2022-23 budget at its meeting Thursday night. Councilors were previously presented a first draft spending plan earlier this month, featuring a 2.8% tax levy increase and general fund of $43,949,604. That overall spending plan would be a 7.7%, or $3.1 million, jump from the 2022 revised budget.

Councilor Terry Cuddy made the first recommendation, which was $5,000 for a cat spaying or neutering program. He said it was originally planned for Claire Lovell of the Auburn Community Cats TNR, a group working on efforts to spay and neuter feral and stray cats. Lovell was to give a presentation, but was not able to attend the meeting. It is hoped she will give her presentation at next week's council meeting, Cuddy said.

Cuddy said issues with the amount of cats in the city have repeatedly come to his attention. He said Lovell will propose ways this funding could possibly be dispersed, noting the group is working on becoming a 501(c)(3) nonprofit.

After the meeting, Cuddy said if funding was approved and the TNR group secured nonprofit status, it would pay veterinarians to do the work. If the group doesn't receive that status in time, Cuddy said, the city would "say there was a need for veterinarians to do this service, and then TNR would line up the veterinarians just to do this, just to answer a (request for proposals)."

Cuddy said during the meeting the cost would mainly be the procedures and these efforts would be focused on cats within the city.

City Manager Jeff Dygert asked Cuddy if TNR would be able to answer some questions, such as if the city were to have an agreement with a veterinary service, would the work be centered specifically on spaying and neutering efforts or it would be a "general fund that takes care of any animal that's brought to that vet?" Cuddy said he believes the intent is focused squarely on spaying and neutering.

Councilor Jimmy Giannettino said the proposed budget is "both operationally and fiscally responsible" and lauded the efforts of city staff. He referenced Dygert's suggestion at a previous meeting for trained security personnel at city hall following staff confrontations from the public.

"It has become, for the reasons that you specified, a very serious issue. Because it's been brought up to us, I feel that it is on us to address it, and I'm asking that we come up with a figure associated with what needs to be done," Giannettino said. "In my opinion, that does include human resources. We need physical people in this building, and, I would argue, what we kind of call the 'City hall campus,' possibly attention to the (New York State Equal Rights Heritage Center) and the parking garage. I would ask that it be included in this budget, because the reality is, if it's not budgeted for, it doesn't exist."

Other input brought up included additional requests from Giannettino and Councilor Ginny Kent. Since the preliminary spending plan was built around a 6.3% sales tax uptick over the actual 2021 collections, coming to to $650,479, Giannettino suggested looking at increasing that 6.3% bump in regard to covering the costs of these requests rather than cutting existing components in the proposed budget. Mayor Mike Qull asked Dygert and staff to come up with a proposal integrating these requests

The previously proposed 2022-23 spending plan also called for a bump to solid waste collection rates in order to cover a $1.18 million deficit in the solid waste fund. A presentation on those recommendations is scheduled for the April 28 council meeting.

