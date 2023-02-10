Democrats will likely avoid a primary for Auburn City Council after one of the three announced candidates dropped out of the race.

Terry Winslow, a former Auburn fire chief, confirmed in an email to The Citizen that he is no longer a city council candidate.

"I have decided against the opportunity," he said.

Winslow announced his candidacy in November and informed the Cayuga County Democratic Committee of his decision to run for city council. Two other Democrats — Christina Calarco, a Cayuga County legislator, and Dr. Rhoda Overstreet-Wilson, an Auburn school board member — joined the race.

With two city council seats on the ballot this year, there was a possibility of a Democratic primary election. But Winslow's exit likely means that Democrats will avoid a nomination fight.

Cayuga County Democrats will meet Monday to designate candidates for local offices, according to Dia Carabajal, the chair of the committee.

Calarco is in her first term as a Cayuga County legislator. She opted to run for city council instead of another term as a legislator after districts were redrawn and placed her in the same district as another Democrat, Cayuga County Legislator Brian Muldrow. Overstreet-Wilson is serving her second term on the Auburn school board. She will not run for a third term as she campaigns for the city council seat.

The two Democrats are running for seats held by Jimmy Giannettino, a Democrat, and Tim Locastro, the lone Republican councilor. After Auburn Mayor Michael Quill announced he will not seek a fifth term this year, Giannettino launched his mayoral bid. Locastro has not announced a final decision about his reelection plans but previously told The Citizen that he is undecided.

With the Democratic slate of candidates likely finalized, it is unknown who their opponents will be in the November election. One Republican who has expressed interest is Tim Lattimore, a former mayor and county legislator. Lattimore was elected mayor in 2003 and served one term before losing his reelection bid to Quill. He unsuccessfully challenged Quill in the next three elections, in 2011, 2015 and 2019.

John Camardo, who chairs the Cayuga County Republican Committee, said his party will meet Feb. 25 to designate candidates. He did not reveal any names of potential candidates.

The Cayuga County Conservative Party will also hold endorsement interviews with candidates.

Candidates will begin circulating petitions on Feb. 28 to qualify for the ballot. The final day to file petitions is April 6.