Auburn Democrat outspends GOP incumbent in weeks leading up to NY Assembly election

Assemblyman John Lemondes has a larger campaign war chest, but he was outspent by Democratic challenger Bruce MacBain over a three-week period before early voting began in the 126th Assembly District race.

MacBain, D-Auburn, spent $23,027 — nearly $20,000 more than Lemondes, R-LaFayette, according to their 11-day pre-general election filings. MacBain's largest expense was $21,921 to TJP Strategies, a Democratic political consulting firm. He also spent $1,100 on online ads.

To help cover the costs, MacBain loaned his campaign $14,000. He has $5,529 cash on hand entering the final week and a half of the campaign.

Despite being outspent by his opponent, Lemondes raised more money ($9,970) and has more in the bank ($32,881). His donors included the Cayuga County Conservative Party ($500), Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay's campaign committee ($300) and the American Sheep Industry Association PAC ($250). Lemondes has a sheep farm in LaFayette.

Lemondes' largest expenses were to reimburse himself for hosting fundraisers and purchasing yard signs.

Lemondes is seeking a second term in the state Assembly. This is MacBain's second run for political office. He unsuccessfully challenged U.S. Rep. Amo Houghton in 1996.

Voter enrollment gives Lemondes and Republicans the advantage in the newly drawn 126th district, which contains parts of Cayuga and Onondaga counties. Republicans have 33,044 active voters compared to 28,991 for Democrats.

President Joe Biden, a Democrat, narrowly won the 126th district with 51% of the vote in 2020.

The district will be in place for the next two years. After the courts ruled that the Assembly maps are unconstitutional, new maps must be drawn before the 2024 elections.