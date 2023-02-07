The city of Auburn is planning a major sewer upgrade that would help the environment and expand the capacity of its wastewater treatment system.

Seth Jensen, Auburn's director of municipal utilities, recently provided Auburn city councilors an overview of a combined sewer overflow facility and sewer separation improvement project that would cost an estimated $22 million.

In a memo to councilors ahead of his Jan. 26 presentation, Jensen described plans for improvements to the city's four combined sewer overflow treatment facilities along the Owasco River and to separate sewer lines in targeted spots where storm water and sanitary wastewater are combined. The combined system can result in discharge of partially treated sewage directly into the river during heavy rainfalls.

"The City anticipates these projects will greatly reduce the environmental impacts associated with sewer discharge to the Owasco River during wet weather events," the memo said. "The project also has the potential to create capacity within the sewer collection system to allow for future economic development.

The city recently secured an $11 million grant from the state Environmental Facilities Corp. for the project. It also has an $11 million state loan with 0% interest. When council members asked Jensen questions about the project, Councilor Timothy Locastro asked who estimated the $22 million cost. Jensen said it was engineering firm CDM Smith.

Jensen said he wanted to start a public dialogue on the project because the repair work will be disruptive in some areas.

"We're going to be digging up streets, certain portions of streets will be completely excavated, and that's right in people's front yards so we want to start talking about it now, a little bit, and work through all that process to make sure that we're doing the right thing by our residents," Jensen said at the council meeting.

For a sewer overflow facility on Wadsworth Street, which Jensen said activates a few times a year, the city would completely separate the two wastewater systems, which means the facility itself won't need much upgrading.

"It will be just enough to keep the lights on because the idea is that facility will no longer activate, or need to be activated," he said. "We can't just close it, the state won't necessarily allow us to do that. We need to wait a period of time to prove that facility's not activating and then eventually get rid of it or abandon it."

There will be a new storm sewer installed on Sheldon Street and a new stormwater outfall to the Owasco River for this part of the project, along with new sanitary sewers on Aurelius and Myrtle avenues, as well as Wall, North Division and Van Anden streets. Construction impacts for the project will be noise, traffic detours, temporary sewer disruptions and temporary access restrictions to residences.

Activations are also not anticipated at the sewer overflow facility on Venice Street once improvements in that area are made, Jensen said.

"We're not doing full separation in this area, but we're setting ourselves up to be able to get full separation. We're going to see a significant decrease in flows into the sewer as a result of this work," Jensen said.

A new storm sewer will be put in on Jefferson, Orchard and Washington streets and Orchard Avenue, and there will also be impacts such as traffic detours and some temporary access restrictions to residences.

While overflow facilities on Wadsworth Street and Venice Street would be phased out, but the two others — on Miller and Genesee streets — will stay in service and get advancements to their treatment processes beyond the city's state permit requirements. Both spots would be provided "full disinfection and particulate treatment and removal," he said.

For the Miller Street facility area, a new storm sewer will be added on Owasco, Mill, Walnut and Bradford streets along with Lake Avenue. Impacts such as detours, noise and some temporary access restrictions to residences are also expected.

When discussing the Genesee Street facility area, Jensen said the city's engineering and municipal utilities departments have already done work to separate a large area between John and North Fulton streets, so that storm and sanitary systems are separated.

New storm sewers would be installed Lawton Avenue and Lewis, Foote, Morris and Mann streets, plus a new stormwater outfall to the Owasco River. Neighborhood impacts during that work would include temporary sewer disruptions, traffic detours and some temporary access restrictions to residences.

If the project is approved by the council, the city hopes to go to bid for the facility improvements later this year, begin construction in the fourth quarter of 2023 and have it completed by 2025. The current timeline for the combined sewer separations includes starting construction next year and finishing construction by 2025. Work in the area of the Wadsworth Street facility is currently slated to start before the beginning of construction on the Aurelius Avenue Bridge project.