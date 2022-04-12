Auburn eyes security in city hall following staff confrontations with public

AUBURN — In the wake of confrontations city employees have faced from members of the public, the city of Auburn is looking at security plans for city buildings, including trained security personnel at Memorial City Hall.

At an Auburn City Council meeting April 7, City Manager Jeff Dygert raised concerns about "disruptive individuals" coming into city hall recently.

While he noted there have been security concerns at the building over the years, he said he believes those worries have become heightened due to the behavior of some individuals who continue to regularly come onto the premises. Dygert added there have been people in the building hallways screaming, using profanity, making allegations against staff, "giving our police officers a hard time in the building, a whole gamut of things."

"It is a very difficult situation for much of our staff and our administrative staff, who are not trained or equipped to deal with that type of thing," he said.

Dygert said he believes there is a "need for some sort of trained security" in the building and the city would be looking to present that to city council at some point, though he noted it was not included in the slides for the city's proposed 2022-23 budget that was presented later at the April 7 meeting.

The problem is becoming significant, the city manager said.

"Our employees have a right to come to work and have respectful interactions with the public, to not feel threatened and to do the work of the vast majority of the citizens of Auburn, without that weighing on them," Dygert continued. "So I say that whether we want to have further discussion about that at any point in time soon or down the road, but that discussion needs to happen."

City employees out in the field have ended up "on the receiving end of what seems to be escalating interactions with folks in the public," Dygert said. He also mentioned the city is working on getting training for employees "so that they know what we expect of them and how to interact during those situations." The city is also working on improving its complaint process so there is a formalized system where people can lodge complaints, "because those things shouldn't be happening face-to-face in the street or in the hallways of this building," Dygert said.

Later in the meeting, Mayor Mike Quill asked Dygert to come forward "in the next week or two with a proposal as to what yourself and staff feel is appropriate" regarding security, and then council would "take action as they feel appropriate."

"I don't believe that it really requires council's permission. I believe that comes under your jurisdiction as city manager," Quill said to Dygert. "But regardless, we'll work through it."

Quill asked the other council members, and they indicated their agreement.

In an interview with The Citizen Tuesday, Quill said he is asking that Dygert and staff present a "rough overall plan" in terms of security for all city-owned facilities, including having trained personnel at city hall.

"Every once in a while we need to brush up and make sure we're doing everything we can to protect our citizens, our employees, the general public," he said.

While he feels the city's buildings are secure, Dygert said he believes "it doesn't hurt to take a look at everything every once in a while to make sure we are protecting everyone."

During the State of the City address for Auburn last month, Dygert talked about moving forward on plans to renovate city hall, saying the building would benefit from a general rehabilitation and needs security and mechanical improvements. A member with the Auburn Police Department, usually Chief James Slayton, is continually present at city council meetings.

Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.

